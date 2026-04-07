Megyn Kelly said she would still support President Donald Trump and the Republican Party even in an extreme scenario, underscoring continued loyalty among some conservative voices as divisions grow over the administration's handling of the Iran war.

Speaking on "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former Fox News host said: "I mean, honestly, Trump could drop a nuke and I'd still vote Republican over those people," referring to Democrats, whom she described as "smug" and "arrogant." She added that Democrats "want to nuke our own country," citing policies on immigration and social issues as justification for her stance.

Megyn Kelly - "Trump could drop a nuke and I'd still vote Republican over Democrat. What [Democrats] want to do is nuke our own country"



That is the definition of cult behavior pic.twitter.com/2vAOHyf1tm — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) April 7, 2026

Kelly's remarks come as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated, with Trump issuing repeated warnings that he could authorize strikes on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In one post on Tuesday, Trump said "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," while also stating, "I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

Despite her comments signaling firm partisan alignment, Kelly has also questioned aspects of the administration's strategy. Following initial U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, she asked whether the rationale for military action was credible. "I don't allow them to use me like a fool," she said, adding that it was unclear whether Iran had been planning imminent attacks against the United States.

She has also criticized some of Trump's allies, including Senator Lindsey Graham, warning against his influence on foreign policy. "This guy is a homicidal maniac with a bloodlust that is insatiable," Kelly said, arguing he "should not be allowed within 20 feet of the president's orbit." More recently, she described Trump's messaging on the war as "particularly erratic," though she defended it as strategic rather than irrational.

In recent weeks, several Trump allies have questioned the president over his actions in Iran. Joe Rogan said the conflict has left some supporters feeling "betrayed," noting that Trump had campaigned on ending foreign wars, while Tucker Carlson criticized Trump's rhetoric on Tuesday, warning it risked escalating the conflict into a religious confrontation. "No president should mock Islam," Carlson said, calling one of Trump's posts "vile on every level."

Other figures have gone further. Alex Jones urged Republicans to distance themselves from Trump, saying the president was "in free fall" and warning of electoral consequences if the party does not adjust course.