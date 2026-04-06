Conservative media figure Alex Jones has sharply criticized President Donald Trump, questioning his health and political viability while urging Republicans to distance themselves ahead of the midterm elections.

Speaking on his podcast The Alex Jones Show: Infowars, Jones said Trump appeared "sick" and claimed the president was "in free fall," adding that Republicans should "cut bait on Trump" to avoid electoral losses. "It's not funny, and it's not good, but he's gone, and that's it," Jones said, suggesting the party should instead "mobilize against the Democrats."

Jones also raised concerns about Trump's mental and physical condition, alleging the president "does babble and sounds like the brain's not doing too hot." He pointed to visible swelling in Trump's ankles, claiming it could indicate heart failure, though he provided no evidence. In a separate segment, Jones compared Trump's current state to his grandfather's decline due to dementia, adding, "We need to be sad about Trump."

Wise words here from Alex Jones.



We need to pray for President Trump and remember him for the man he was, and hope that he can break free of those controlling him now.



Listen and share. pic.twitter.com/PNhnLwosK6 — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) April 1, 2026

The White House rejected the claims in a statement to The Independent, saying the allegations were "a complete b******t story," adding that Trump "remains in excellent health" and continues to perform his duties.

Jones' remarks mark a notable escalation in his criticism of a figure he has long supported. While he previously backed Trump's campaigns and hosted him during the 2016 race, Jones has broken with the president in recent months over issues including the administration's handling of the Iran conflict and the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

On his show, Jones said Trump had abandoned his "America First" stance, warning that continued foreign intervention could alienate key supporters, as Forbes points out.

Influential voices aligned with the MAGA movement, including podcast host Joe Rogan and comedian Andrew Schulz, have also questioned the administration's foreign policy decisions, particularly regarding Iran. Analysts describe these fractures as part of a wider "MAGA civil war," driven by a decentralized network of media personalities whose loyalty is often tied more to their audiences than to political leadership.

Jones warned that failing to address these divisions could have electoral consequences. "That means we're in free fall in the midterms," he said, arguing that Republican candidates may need to distance themselves from Trump while maintaining elements of his earlier political agenda.

Jones' comments also come amid broader debate over Trump's mental acuity. A recent Reuters-Ipsos poll found that 61% of Americans believe the president has become "erratic with age," while some mental health professionals have publicly raised concerns about cognitive decline, though such assessments remain contested and are not based on direct clinical evaluation.