Brazilian superstar Neymar is expected to be part of the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad after coach Carlo Ancelotti included him in the official roster, a major development for a player whose international future had been clouded by injuries and long absences from the national team. The news marks a significant moment for Brazil as it begins to lock in its player squad for the tournament, with Neymar once again positioned as a central figure in the team's plans.

According to recent reports, Neymar had already been included in Brazil's preliminary 55-man list, and his return gained momentum after a strong stretch with Santos and renewed confidence from the coaching staff. His last appearance for Brazil came on October 18, 2023, when he suffered a serious knee injury in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, sidelining him for an extended period.

The latest reporting suggests that Ancelotti's decision may also have been influenced by the absence of other attacking options through injury, including Rodrygo and Estêvão, which opened the door further for Neymar's inclusion. At Santos, Neymar has continued to show flashes of his quality, recording goals and assists that have kept him in the conversation for a final tournament spot.

Brazil Ranks 6th In Fifa's Latest Men's World Ranking

Brazil is currently ranked 6th in the FIFA global rankings -- France - 1st, Spain - 2nd, Argentina - 3rd, England - 4th, Portugal - 5th -- reflecting a team that remains among the world's elite while still searching for greater consistency ahead of the World Cup. With Neymar back in the spotlight and Ancelotti finalizing his squad, expectations are rising that Brazil could enter the tournament with one of the most dangerous attacking groups in the competition.

Official Roster/Player List Below

With the final 26-man list published today, the inclusion of Neymar has already become one of the biggest storylines surrounding Brazil's World Cup buildup. For supporters, the possibility of seeing Neymar on football's biggest stage again adds a layer of drama and anticipation to Brazil's World Cup campaign.

É A LISTA DO CORAÇÃO! É A LISTA DO BRASIL! 🇧🇷 Não são apenas 26 nomes. São 26 corações que sonharam com esse momento. VAMOS EM BUSCA DA SEXTA ESTRELA! 🌟⭐🏆#BateNoPeito ISSO É BRASIL! pic.twitter.com/1MRWJyG9ug — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) May 18, 2026

Goalies

Alisson

Ederson

Weverton

Defense

Alex Sandro

Bremer

Danilo

D. Santos

Magalhães

Ibañez

Leo Pereira

Marquinhos

Wesley

Midfield

Bruno Guimarães

Casemiro

Danilo

Fabinho

Paquetá

Strikers

Endrick

Martinelli

Igor Thiago

Luiz Henrique

Matheus Cunha

Neymar Jr.

Vinicius Jr.

Raphinha

Rayan