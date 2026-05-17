With Long Island Rail Road service fully suspended due to the strike, the MTA is running limited shuttle buses and pointing riders to buses, subways and alternative options to reach New York City. Here's a quick guide for Monday's commute.

MTA Shuttle Buses: Where They Run and When

The MTA is providing weekday peak‑hour shuttle buses between six Long Island locations and key subway hubs in Queens.

Schedule: Toward Queens/Manhattan from 4:30–9:00 a.m. , back to Long Island from 3:00–7:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Toward Queens/Manhattan from , back to Long Island from on weekdays. Capacity: About 13,000 seats total—only around 5% of normal LIRR ridership, so expect lines and full buses.

The MTA informs that the shuttle buses operate at these points:

To Jamaica-179 St (F)

Ronkonkoma LIRR → Jamaica–179 St (F)

Shuttle buses run from Ronkonkoma Station to the 179 St F train station in Queens , where you can transfer to the F into Manhattan.

Shuttle buses run from to the , where you can transfer to the F into Manhattan. Huntington LIRR → Jamaica–179 St (F)

Buses connect Huntington Station to 179 St as well, feeding into the F line.

To Howard Beach-JFK (A)

Bay Shore, Hicksville, Mineola → Howard Beach–JFK (A)

Shuttle buses run from Bay Shore, Hicksville and Mineola stations, plus a park‑and‑ride at Hempstead Lake State Park, to Howard Beach–JFK Airport (A train), where you can transfer to the A into Brooklyn and Manhattan.mta+1

We have provided the official shuttle bus map in this article (top image).

NICE Bus: Key Connections Into Queens

Nassau County riders can use NICE Bus to reach Queens subway stations instead of relying on shuttle buses. The MTA lists the main transfer points:longisland.

179 St (F) – NICE routes n1, n6, n6x, n22, n22x, n24, n26 .

– NICE routes . Jamaica Bus Terminal (short walk to 169 St (F) ) – NICE routes n1, n6, n6x, n22, n22x, n24, n26 .

(short walk to ) – NICE routes . Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer (E, J, Z) – NICE routes n4, n4x .

(E, J, Z) – NICE routes . Flushing–Main St (7) – NICE routes n20G, n20X connect here for the 7 train.

– NICE routes connect here for the 7 train. Far Rockaway–Mott Av (A) – NICE routes n31, n31X/M, n32, n33.

Subways: Best Lines To Use

Once you get into Queens, the MTA recommends these subway lines to reach Manhattan and other boroughs:

7 – From Flushing–Main St or Mets–Willets Point / Citi Field to Midtown (Times Sq–42 St).

– From or to Midtown (Times Sq–42 St). F – From 179 St or 169 St to Manhattan and Brooklyn.

– From or to Manhattan and Brooklyn. A – From Howard Beach–JFK or Far Rockaway–Mott Av to Brooklyn and Manhattan.

– From or to Brooklyn and Manhattan. E, J, Z – From Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer into Manhattan.

You can tap to pay with your phone, credit/debit card or OMNY card on subways and MTA buses.

Citi Field: Free Parking + 7 Train

To help during the strike, Citi Field is offering free parking so drivers can park and hop on the 7 train.

Where: Citi Field lots in Queens, adjacent to Mets–Willets Point (7) .

Citi Field lots in Queens, adjacent to . How it helps: Park for free, then take the 7 to reach Midtown and transfer to other lines at 74 St–Broadway, Queensboro Plaza or Times Sq.

The MTA notes that subways will be monitored and extra cars deployed where possible, but warns trains from Queens hubs like Jamaica and Citi Field may be extremely crowded during the morning rush.

Uber, Lyft and Driving: What To Expect

With LIRR down and shuttle capacity limited, ride‑hail and driving will be more expensive and slower than usual:

Ride‑hailing (Uber/Lyft): During past major transit disruptions, fares from central Nassau to Manhattan have often surged into the $80–$150+ range at peak times, especially in rain or heavy traffic, compared with typical off‑peak trips that can be half that or less. Expect surge pricing , longer wait times and possible driver cancellations as roads clog.

During past major transit disruptions, fares from central Nassau to Manhattan have often surged into the range at peak times, especially in rain or heavy traffic, compared with typical off‑peak trips that can be half that or less. Expect , longer wait times and possible driver cancellations as roads clog. Driving: The MTA explicitly warns that "there will be congestion on the roads and travel alternatives will be near or at capacity due to an influx of additional riders." That means slower trips on the LIE, Northern State and Southern State, plus higher tolls and parking costs if you drive all the way into Manhattan.

For most riders, a combination of driving to a Queens hub (Citi Field, 179 St, Jamaica)plus subway will likely be cheaper and more predictable than trying to rideshare door‑to‑door.

Quick Tips For Monday

Leave much earlier than usual. With limited shuttle capacity and crowded subways, plan extra time to avoid losing pay for a late arrival.

With limited shuttle capacity and crowded subways, plan to avoid losing pay for a late arrival. Use Queens as your "bridge." Drive or bus into Jamaica, Flushing, Citi Field or 179 St , then switch to subway.

Drive or bus into , then switch to subway. Check apps. Use MTA's app , NICE GoMobile , and Google Maps to track real‑time delays and crowding.

Use , , and to track real‑time delays and crowding. Avoid expensive last‑minute Ubers if you can. Try to coordinate carpools or park‑and‑ride at Citi Field to keep costs down.

For up‑to‑the‑minute changes, the MTA's strike page is the primary reference point: LIRR Strike: Service Is Suspended.