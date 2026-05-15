Saudi Arabia has discussed a possible non-aggression pact between Middle Eastern states and Iran, an effort to contain regional tensions after the U.S.-Israel war with Tehran and prevent a weakened Iran from becoming more unpredictable, according to diplomats cited by the Financial Times.

The proposal, still in its early stages, would seek to create a new regional security framework modeled partly on the 1970s Helsinki process, which helped manage Cold War tensions in Europe. The idea has been discussed with Saudi allies and has drawn interest from some European, Arab, and Muslim governments, though no formal agreement has been announced.

While there isn't an official Saudi confirmation of the proposal, the report said Riyadh is exploring the idea as part of broader talks about how to manage the Middle East after the conflict with Iran.

The initiative reflects Saudi Arabia's attempt to balance deterrence with diplomacy after months of regional escalation. Reuters reported this week that Saudi Arabia launched covert strikes on Iranian drone and missile sites in March after Iranian attacks targeted Saudi territory, civilian areas, and oil infrastructure. The strikes, which Riyadh did not publicly acknowledge, marked one of the most significant known Saudi military actions against Iranian targets.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has kept diplomatic channels open with Tehran. An informal understanding between Riyadh and Tehran helped reduce direct attacks on Saudi Arabia in early April, shortly before a broader U.S.-Iran ceasefire. That balancing act, retaliation followed by de-escalation, now appears to be shaping Riyadh's push for a wider regional security arrangement.

The proposed pact would come at a moment of shifting alliances across the Middle East. The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states support exploring the initiative, while divisions remain inside the Gulf, especially with the United Arab Emirates, which has taken a more hawkish view of Iran and maintains close ties with Israel.

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The proposed framework would involve Middle Eastern states and Iran, but Israel's role remains unclear. That could make the plan difficult to advance, especially after the U.S.-Israel war with Tehran and amid continuing concern over Iran's regional proxies, missile program, and nuclear ambitions.

The talks also come as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt explore deeper regional cooperation, including defense and economic ties. The Financial Times reported that Pakistan has floated expanding its recent defense pact with Saudi Arabia to include Qatar and Turkey, a sign that regional powers are looking for security arrangements that reduce dependence on outside actors.