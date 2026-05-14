US-Iran peace talks have stalled after Tehran refused to make immediate nuclear concessions and instead pushed for a permanent ceasefire before addressing its uranium program, according to officials familiar with the negotiations.

The breakdown marks a new setback in the fragile effort to keep the conflict from reigniting after weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes, an American blockade of Iranian ports, and a temporary cease-fire that President Donald Trump has said is now on "life support." U.S. officials expected Iran's latest response to include concrete moves on its nuclear program, but Tehran's proposal instead offered to begin nuclear talks only after a permanent truce was in place, The Times of Israel reported, citing three sources familiar with the talks.

The Iranian proposal also called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route whose closure has rattled energy markets and driven up pressure on the White House. But Washington saw the offer as an attempt to separate the nuclear question from the ceasefire, delaying the most sensitive issue while locking in guarantees that the war would not resume.

One diplomat told The Times of Israel that Iran appears to believe it is "in the driver's seat" after surviving nearly six weeks of U.S. and Israeli attacks. The official said Tehran's position reflected growing confidence that Washington wants to avoid another round of fighting while global oil prices and domestic economic frustration climb.

The U.S. proposal reportedly called for an extension of the existing temporary ceasefire and demanded Iranian compromises on its nuclear program up front. Iran countered with a broader peace framework that would permanently end hostilities and include guarantees against renewed U.S. military action, followed by separate negotiations over enrichment.

Trump rejected Iran's response earlier this week, saying the ceasefire was on "life support" because Tehran's offer did not include the nuclear concessions Washington wanted. The president also said Iran had backed away from allowing the U.S. to help remove highly enriched uranium from the country, a key American demand.

Read more CIA Assessment Finds Iran Can Withstand Hormuz Blockade for Months Despite Trump Claims CIA Assessment Finds Iran Can Withstand Hormuz Blockade for Months Despite Trump Claims

The nuclear issue remains the core dispute. The International Atomic Energy Agency estimated in a February report that Iran had 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%, a level far above what is needed for civilian nuclear power and close to weapons-grade material if enriched further. Reuters reported that the amount would be enough for several nuclear weapons under an IAEA benchmark if further processed.

Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful and that it has a right to enrich uranium for civilian use. U.S. and Israeli officials argue Tehran's stockpile and advanced enrichment capacity have moved it dangerously close to the threshold of producing nuclear weapons material.

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the administration still believes there has been some progress in talks, but he acknowledged that any deal must meet Trump's central demand: preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The stalled diplomacy now leaves Trump with limited options. Restarting strikes could deepen the war and further disrupt global oil markets. Accepting Iran's sequencing could allow Tehran to preserve leverage and delay action on its nuclear stockpile. Walking away from talks could leave the ceasefire hanging by a thread.