The White House believes it is nearing a preliminary agreement with Iran that could pause the current conflict and establish a framework for broader nuclear negotiations, according to U.S. officials and sources familiar with the talks cited by Axios.

The proposed one-page memorandum of understanding, currently under negotiation through direct and mediated channels, would include an Iranian commitment to suspend uranium enrichment, gradual U.S. sanctions relief and steps toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway disrupted by weeks of fighting.

Officials told Axios that the next 48 hours are expected to be critical, with Washington awaiting Iranian responses on several unresolved points. While no agreement has been finalized, officials described the current talks as the closest the two sides have come to a breakthrough since the conflict began.

The draft framework reportedly contains 14 points and would initiate a 30-day negotiation period for a more detailed settlement. Talks could take place in Islamabad or Geneva, according to sources cited by Axios. During that period, Iran's restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. naval blockade would gradually ease. U.S. officials said military pressure could resume if negotiations collapse.

President Donald Trump's decision on Monday to pause "Project Freedom," a U.S. naval operation aimed at escorting commercial vessels through the strait, was tied directly to the progress in negotiations, according to two U.S. officials. Trump said on social media that the operation would be paused for "a short period" to allow space for diplomacy.

The proposed agreement includes a disputed moratorium on Iranian uranium enrichment. According to sources familiar with the talks, the U.S. is pushing for a 20-year suspension while Iran has proposed five years. Current discussions reportedly center on a compromise lasting between 12 and 15 years.

The draft would also require Iran to accept enhanced inspections, including snap inspections by United Nations monitors, and commit not to pursue nuclear weapons or operate underground nuclear facilities.

Two sources familiar with the discussions also said Iran could agree to remove its stockpile of highly enriched uranium from the country, an issue Tehran had previously resisted. One option under discussion would involve transferring the material to the United States.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Tuesday that a final deal would take time. "This is highly complex and technical," Rubio said. "But we have to have a diplomatic solution that is very clear on the topics they are willing to negotiate on and the extent of the concessions they are willing to make."