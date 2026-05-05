During an event at the White House, President Donald Trump approved the revival of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, mandating more than 150 schools on U.S. military installations to resume testing students on a variety of exercises, including a 1-mile run and sit-ups.

Trump announced the revival of the program surrounded by several Cabinet members, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Housing Secretary Scott Turner. Alongside high-ranking officials, a group of children attended the meeting, surrounding Trump as he addressed members of the media.

MAKING AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN 🇺🇸



President Trump is officially bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test award, alongside action to prioritize fitness and athletics for our nation's youth. pic.twitter.com/Cr02zCgLRj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2026

Although the meeting was initially planned to focus on youth sports and fitness, it shifted when Trump began talking about the ongoing military conflict with Iran. After thanking Cabinet members present at the meeting, Trump turned his attention to the Middle Eastern country.

"I call it a skirmish because Iran has no chance. They never did. They know it," Trump said when he first brought up Iran, according to multiple reports.

"They have no Navy, totally wiped out. They have no air force, totally wiped out. They have no anti-aircraft capability, totally wiped out, no radar. They have no leaders. The leaders are wiped out, the whole thing," Trump continued.

🚨TRUMP TO SCHOOL KIDS: ‘IRAN WAS 2 WEEKS AWAY FROM KILLING YOU’ pic.twitter.com/D9KOzovpv5 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) May 5, 2026

After briefly questioning whether the topic was appropriate in front of the children, Trump continued, saying the U.S. could not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

"We just broke every record and now we are going to take a hit because we have to make a journey down to Iran to take the nuclear weapon. They would've had a nuclear weapon within two weeks," Trump said, looking at the children for a brief second before continuing. "Remember, we sent that beautiful B2 bomber in, and we blew up their nuclear potential. It was obliterated for those that are not aware."

The president suggested in front of the children that the U.S. might not be around if Iran got a nuclear weapon.

"We would have had a ran Iran with a nuclear weapon, and maybe we wouldn't all be here right now, I can tell you, the Middle East would have been gone. Israel would have been gone, and they would have trained their sights on Europe first and then us, because they're sick people," Trump said.

"These are sick people, and we're not going to let lunatics have a nuclear weapon. The power of a nuclear weapon is something I don't even want to talk about. It's not going to happen. And we have beaten them badly," Trump continued.

While addressing the children in the Oval Office, Trump also touched on a subject that has been a priority for his administration since returning to the White House: ending transgender participation in sports.

Speaking to one of the children present, Trump said the child would not have to worry about competing against transgender athletes in his pursuit of becoming a weightlifter.

"You'll never compete against women in powerlifting. Did you see they had a man powerlifter and he decided to go the opposite direction?" Trump said to one of the children, before adding jokingly, "Do you think you can take me in a fight?"

Trump to a kid who says he wants to be a weightlifter: "You'll never compete against women in powerlifting. Did you see they had a man powerlifter and he decided to go the opposite direction? Do you think you can take me in a fight?" pic.twitter.com/ZaZMupaaz3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2026

While addressing members of the media, Trump went on about the subject.

"Transgender mutilization — don't listen to this, kids — of your children, transgender mutilization of your children for everyone. When you have policies like that, you have to cheat. It's the only way they can win. And we shouldn't allow them to cheat. And we should terminate the filibuster. Because if they get the chance, they'll do it in the first hour back," Trump added.