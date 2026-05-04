Conflicting reports emerged Monday over an alleged missile strike on a U.S. vessel near Iran's southeastern coast, highlighting the fragility of a ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz and the risks of renewed escalation in the region.

Fars News Agency, an outlet which is widely regarded as closely aligned with the Iranian state, first reported that two missiles struck a U.S. warship near Jask Island after it allegedly ignored warnings to leave Iranian waters. Citing local sources, the outlet said the vessel was forced to turn back after the attack, framing the incident as enforcement of Iran's maritime security rules.

Local Reports Say Two Missiles Hit US Navy Vessel in Southern Iranian Watershttps://t.co/F3hkWc4jfC pic.twitter.com/1zcNFfOA6T — Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) May 4, 2026

U.S. officials quickly rejected that account. United States Central Command said in a statement that "no U.S. Navy ships have been struck," adding that American forces continue to support "Project Freedom" and enforce a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles.



✅ TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/VFxovxLU6G — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

CENTCOM also confirmed that American-flagged merchant vessels had successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz under naval protection, adding that "U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom" and that "American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping."

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom. American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant… pic.twitter.com/SVDxDhK72I — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

The contradictory claims come amid heightened tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February and Tehran's subsequent retaliation. Since April, the United States has enforced a maritime blockade aimed at restricting Iranian oil exports, while Iran has tightened its control over the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global energy supplies pass.

Iranian officials have warned that vessels failing to comply with their transit protocols would be "forcefully stopped." A senior military commander said any foreign force attempting to enter the strait without coordination "will be targeted," underscoring Tehran's position that it retains authority over navigation in the area.

At the same time, Washington has sought to restore commercial shipping through the strait. The U.S.-led initiative, announced by the president, is intended to guide vessels through what officials describe as an "enhanced security area." However, details of the operation remain limited, and industry groups have raised questions about its sustainability and the risks to crews.

The uncertainty has already affected global markets. Oil prices rose and equities fell following reports of the alleged strike, reflecting concerns that even isolated incidents could disrupt a waterway critical to international trade.