President Donald Trump said the United States will begin guiding stranded commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, launching a new operation called "Project Freedom" with a major U.S. military presence in one of the world's most dangerous maritime chokepoints controlled by Iran.

But almost immediately, the administration tried to draw a line between what Trump described as helping ships move safely through restricted waters and what U.S. officials insist is not a formal escort mission.

The distinction is now at the center of the latest flashpoint in the Iran crisis.

According to The Associated Press, U.S. Central Command will support the operation with guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft, unmanned platforms, and about 15,000 service members. The mission is aimed at helping vessels trapped by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, where thousands of seafarers and hundreds of ships have been stranded amid the widening conflict.

Trump announced the plan Sunday, saying countries had asked the United States to help free ships "locked up" in the waterway. He said the operation would begin Monday morning, Middle East time, and warned that any interference would be met forcefully. The Wall Street Journal reported that the effort is designed to guide ships through safe lanes using intelligence-sharing, including information meant to help vessels avoid mines and other threats, but that it does not currently involve U.S. Navy warships directly escorting commercial ships.

CNN also reported that a U.S. official said "Project Freedom" is "not an escort mission," describing it instead as support for coordination among governments, shipping companies and insurers. CNN said U.S. Central Command forces would begin supporting Trump's plan to guide ships through the strait.

Read more How Much Do Wars Actually Cost the U.S.? What the Iran Conflict and History Reveal How Much Do Wars Actually Cost the U.S.? What the Iran Conflict and History Reveal

That language has fueled immediate scrutiny. A deployment involving 15,000 service members, guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft, and unmanned systems is far larger than what the phrase "coordination framework" usually suggests. Yet the administration appears to be avoiding the word "escort" because that would imply a more direct military commitment, one that could put U.S. forces in immediate confrontation with Iran if Tehran tries to block, board, or attack a vessel.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors, and disruptions there have already rattled shipping, insurance and oil markets. Iran has warned against U.S. involvement, while Washington says its operation is intended to restore freedom of navigation and relieve a humanitarian crisis affecting crews stranded at sea.

The administration's problem is not just military, but rhetorical. Trump is promising to "guide" ships out of the strait. CENTCOM is deploying warships, aircraft and thousands of service members. But officials are saying the plan is not an escort mission.

In practice, that leaves a narrow and risky middle ground: the United States wants to help ships move through a contested waterway without formally saying it is placing American warships beside them as protection.

That distinction may matter legally and diplomatically. It may also matter to Iran. But for shipping companies, insurers, and sailors waiting to move through Hormuz, the question is simpler: if the U.S. military is there, what exactly will it do if Iran interferes?