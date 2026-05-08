A confidential CIA assessment delivered to Trump administration officials this week concluded that Iran can likely withstand the current U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz for at least three to four months before facing significantly deeper economic strain, according to multiple officials familiar with the analysis, raising new questions about White House claims that Tehran is nearing collapse.

The intelligence assessment, first reported by The Washington Post, also found that Iran retains much of its ballistic missile infrastructure despite weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes. According to one U.S. official cited in the report, Iran still possesses roughly 75% of its prewar mobile missile launchers and about 70% of its missile stockpile.

The findings contrast sharply with President Donald Trump's public comments this week portraying Iran as militarily and economically crippled. Speaking Wednesday, Trump said Iran's missiles were "mostly decimated" and estimated the country retained only "18, 19 percent" of its arsenal.

But the CIA assessment reportedly found that Iran has reopened many underground storage facilities, repaired damaged missiles and even assembled additional missiles that were nearly completed before the war began. Officials also said the timeline for Iran to resume substantial missile production may be shorter than previously believed.

Intelligence officials reportedly warned policymakers that Iran may be more economically resilient than public administration statements suggest. One official told The Washington Post Tehran is storing unsold oil aboard tankers and reducing oil field output to preserve infrastructure while exploring overland export routes through Central Asia.

The report comes as the White House pushes for a diplomatic agreement following weeks of military escalation centered on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes.

According to Axios, U.S. and Iranian negotiators are discussing a potential 14-point memorandum that could establish a framework for broader talks on sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions and reopening the strategic waterway.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed Tehran is reviewing a U.S. proposal and would relay its response through Pakistani mediators. Iran is also moving to formalize its control over the Strait of Hormuz. CNN reported that Tehran has introduced a new "Vessel Information Declaration" process requiring ships seeking passage through the strait to submit detailed information to a newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority.

Shipping and intelligence analysts say the move signals Iran's intent to normalize de facto control over the chokepoint despite U.S. opposition.