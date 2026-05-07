President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to pause "Project Freedom," the U.S. military operation aimed at reopening shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, reportedly came after Saudi Arabia refused to allow American forces access to its airspace and military facilities, according to NBC News.

Citing two U.S. officials, NBC reported that Gulf allies were blindsided when Trump announced the operation Sunday on social media without first coordinating with regional partners. Saudi Arabia, one of Washington's most important Middle East allies, was said to be particularly angered by the move.

According to the report, Saudi officials informed the United States that American military aircraft would not be permitted to operate from Prince Sultan Air Base southeast of Riyadh or transit Saudi airspace in support of the mission.

The restriction reportedly created a major operational problem for the Pentagon as U.S. forces attempted to organize naval escorts and logistics support tied to the mission.

NBC reported that a direct call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman failed to immediately resolve the dispute, ultimately forcing the White House to suspend the operation while negotiations continued behind the scenes.

Trump announced the pause Tuesday evening on Truth Social, saying the decision came because of "great progress" toward a possible agreement with Iran and at the request of Pakistan and other countries.

"Project Freedom" had been presented by the administration as a mission to help commercial vessels safely navigate the Strait of Hormuz after weeks of escalating conflict involving Iran, Gulf states and Western naval forces. The waterway remains one of the world's most strategically important energy chokepoints, with roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passing through it daily.

More than a day after its implementation, “Project Freedom,” a U.S. operation to safely escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, has been put on pause pending a deal with Iran.



President Donald Trump announced the latest development Tuesday night, citing “great… pic.twitter.com/vkLICcCYji — The Lion (@ReadTheLion) May 6, 2026

The new report dramatically shifts the narrative surrounding Trump's sudden reversal. Until now, administration officials publicly framed the pause primarily as a diplomatic opening tied to possible talks with Tehran.

The White House pushed back on suggestions allies were caught off guard. An administration official told NBC that "regional allies were notified in advance."

Still, the episode exposed growing tensions between Washington and Gulf partners as the Iran conflict continues to destabilize the region.

Saudi Arabia has tried to avoid being pulled directly into a broader military confrontation with Iran after years of attempting to repair relations with Tehran through Chinese-backed diplomacy and regional negotiations.

The pause in "Project Freedom" also came as oil prices sharply fluctuated amid fears of shipping disruptions in the Gulf and potential attacks on energy infrastructure. Analysts warned that any prolonged closure or instability in Hormuz could send global fuel prices soaring and further strain the world economy.

Meanwhile, Trump signaled Wednesday that military pressure against Iran could escalate again if negotiations fail. "We cannot allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said during a Republican tele-rally, adding that the conflict could be over "quickly."