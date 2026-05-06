In a matter of months, former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went from being one of the most recognizable figures of the MAGA revolution to one of President Donald Trump's fiercest critics.

Since publicly falling out with the president over policy, particularly over the handling of the Epstein files, Greene has scrutinized the administration's every step while also speaking openly about her relationship with Trump. That shift has come at a cost, with Trump publicly labeling her a "traitor" to the MAGA movement, which the congresswoman says has fueled death threats against her and her family in recent months.

Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene Told He Trump Showed 'No Compassion' Over Death Threats to Her Family: 'He Blamed Me' Marjorie Taylor Greene Told He Trump Showed 'No Compassion' Over Death Threats to Her Family: 'He Blamed Me'

While speaking at the Ron Paul Institute over the weekend, Greene described some of the threats she and her family received and discussed Trump's response after she forwarded him the messages.

"I started getting death threats, and it was about me being called a traitor. It was, 'You're a traitor. You deserve to die. You're a traitor. We're going to kill you. You're a traitor.' But it was the one that came in — and they kept coming — on my son, my youngest, my baby boy: 'We're going to snuff out his life. We're going to put a bullet in his head. Marjorie Traitor Greene,'" Greene said.

Greene added she sensed indifference from other Trump administration officials she shared the threats with, but highlighted the president's response, which she said she would "probably get put in jail" if she ever made public.

The threats were not the only subject the former congresswoman addressed during her May 2 speech. Greene again focused on the Epstein files, alleging that Trump pressured lawmakers and the Justice Department not to release them, which she said led to her publicly backing Democrats on a discharge petition.

MAGA should never be told that a convicted pedophile and his circle of elite friends raping girls when they are 14 or 16 years old is a Democrat hoax.



And I still can’t believe I had to fight President Trump to release the Epstein files, and to this day no one has been arrested… pic.twitter.com/ZixhucQya1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 3, 2026

"Oh did I get my name on the naughty list then, let me tell you. That became a real issue at the White House," Greene said.

The former congresswoman said she later received a call from Trump, during which he urged her to remove her name from the discharge petition, arguing it was a "Democrat hoax."

"He said, 'Marjorie, you're going to have to take your name off that discharge petition... This is a hoax. It's a Democrat hoax and we've got to just put this away and stop doing this,'" Greene said, adding that Trump again asked her to reconsider, saying his "friends would get hurt."

"He said his friends would get hurt if we released the Epstein files,'" Greene continued, repeating a claim she first made in December 2025, as reported by PEOPLE. "He said 'Marjorie, these are good people. These are people you know at Mar-a-Lago. People in Palm Beach. They're going to get hurt by this.'"

Greene said she pushed back, arguing that the underage girls the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was accused of assaulting, grooming and trafficking had already been harmed.

Greene said the exchange was eye-opening to her.

"To actually be asked by the president of the United States to back off and not help these women, that is when MAGA died. That is when the entire thing shattered for me," Greene concluded.