Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged a degree of responsibility for the October 7 Hamas attack during an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," saying that "everybody has a share" in the failures that preceded the assault, while also defending Israel's ongoing military posture toward Iran and Hezbollah.

"Everybody bears some responsibility," Netanyahu said when asked whether he accepted blame for the attack. "Yeah, from the top, from the prime minister down."

The remarks marked one of Netanyahu's clearest public acknowledgments of responsibility since the October 7, 2023, attack in which Hamas militants killed roughly 1,200 people in southern Israel and took hundreds hostage. At the same time, Netanyahu stopped short of accepting sole blame, framing the failures as systemic.

The interview covered a range of issues tied to Israel's regional conflicts and relations with the United States. Netanyahu said Israel's confrontation with Hezbollah should not be viewed solely through the lens of the broader war with Iran, arguing that the Lebanese militant group represents an independent threat to Israeli security.

Netanyahu also signaled that military operations against Iran could resume if Israel determines Tehran continues advancing its nuclear program. According to reports on the interview, Netanyahu said enriched uranium "must be taken out" of Iran and warned that Israel would not allow the country to maintain the capability to develop nuclear weapons.

The Israeli leader additionally addressed the future of U.S.-Israeli relations, saying he ultimately wants Israel "to draw down to zero the American financial support," comments interpreted by some analysts as an effort to project greater long-term Israeli self-sufficiency despite the country's deep military partnership with Washington.

The interview comes amid continuing debate inside Israel over political and military accountability for October 7. Netanyahu has faced sustained criticism from opposition figures, families of hostages and some former security officials over intelligence failures and preparedness gaps before the Hamas attack.

At the same time, the Israeli government continues to face international scrutiny over its military operations across Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Netanyahu also defended the broader strategic direction of Israel's military campaigns, arguing that regional adversaries had underestimated Israel's willingness to act. He maintained that pressure against Iran and its allied groups remains necessary to prevent future attacks.

Watch the full interview below: