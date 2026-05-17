Bad Bunny's relationship with Zara, which started with the Super Bowl, just landed in Puerto Rico.

The Boricua superstar surprised fans Saturday when he arrived at Zara in Plaza Las Américas in San Juan for the launch of 'Benito Antonio,' his new collaboration with the Spanish fashion brand. Puerto Rican media reported that the collection is already available at the mall location, where the store created a dedicated space for the line and drew crowds eager to see what Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio had been teasing for months.

será q me encuentro a bad bunny en procinal 🙈 https://t.co/k6L0GfAnuG — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@piIoteandola) May 17, 2026

Videos circulating on social media show a minimalist presentation, with a clean palette built around soft green and pink, racks of clothing, tables and branded details that make the area feel more like a focused pop-up than a standard retail corner.

The name 'Benito Antonio' is also part of the story. El Conejo arrived at the Plaza Las Américas store to reveal the collaboration, which uses his first and middle names instead of his stage name.

El artista puertorriqueño Bad Bunny y la marca española Zara lanzaron este sábado una colaboración exclusiva con la presentación de su nueva colección ‘Benito Antonio’, en el centro comercial de Plaza Las Américas, en San Juan, Puerto Rico.



El exponente urbano desató la euforia… pic.twitter.com/O9bQ1CHN4E — Noticias Telemicro (@NTelemicro5) May 16, 2026

The launch connects directly to one of Bad Bunny's most-watched fashion moments of the year: the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Vogue reported that the artist performed in a custom cream-colored Zara look, including a sport-inspired jersey marked with "Ocasio" and the number 64. The outfit was styled by Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares and became one of the clearest signs that Bad Bunny was taking Zara into territory usually reserved for luxury houses.

Bad Bunny wore two custom Zara outfits during the halftime show, an unusual move for a stage where couture and elite fashion labels usually dominate. People also reported that the all-cream ensemble carried his family name, "Ocasio," making the look both personal and immediately recognizable.

The Zara connection continued at the Met Gala, where Bad Bunny again appeared in a custom Zara look, and the collection name was introduced several times in behind-the-scenes photos and videos, fueling speculation that a larger project with the brand was coming.

Now, 'Benito Antonio' makes that relationship with Zara commercial. Instead of existing only on a stadium stage or a red carpet, the collection is on racks in Puerto Rico, where fans can walk into Zara and buy into the visual world Bad Bunny has been building all year.

Here are the images and videos of Bad Bunny's visit, the store and selected pieces.

Bad Bunny llega a Zara de Plaza Las Américas y transforman la tienda para el lanzamiento de su colección 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/hHOEwmhz2v — carloxx iván (@itscarlosivan) May 16, 2026

Bad Bunny x Janthony x Zara 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/5AQlEMs7QT — BAD BUNNY DAILY UPDATES (@keiveiec) May 17, 2026

Zara presents Benito Antonio. pic.twitter.com/oxmctTcLkj — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 16, 2026

The second leg of the 'The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour' will kick off again on May 22 at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain. The tour will continue through countries including Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Sweden, among others. The final show of the tour is scheduled for July 22, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium.