Texas Democratic congressional candidate Maureen Galindo is facing growing backlash after saying a migrant detention center south of San Antonio should become a "prison for American Zionists."

In an Instagram post published over the weekend, Galindo referred to herself in the third person and wrote that she would transform the Karnes ICE Detention Center into "a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking." She also wrote that the facility "will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists."

The remarks come as Galindo heads into a May 26 Democratic primary runoff in Texas' newly redrawn 35th Congressional District against former Bexar County Public Information Officer Johnny Garcia.

According to the San Antonio Current, Galindo has in recent days repeatedly accused Garcia of participating in what she described as human trafficking networks orchestrated by "Zionist billionaire Jews." During a Texas Public Radio interview, she also said Garcia should face trial for treason.

Galindo has also promoted claims that Zionists control Hollywood, media companies and political structures. In comments to the San Antonio Current earlier this month, she said: "It's my perception that Zionist billionaires run the world."

Despite the criticism, Galindo has argued that her comments target Zionists rather than Jewish people broadly. "I think it's actually the zionists who are putting Jewish people at the most risk," she told the Current.

The San Antonio Jewish Federation condemned her most recent remarks in a statement shared with the Current, saying: "The JFSA strongly condemns the spread of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories in public discourse. Divisive and hateful rhetoric targeting the Jewish community has no place in our civic life."

The controversy has increasingly isolated Galindo from mainstream Democrats. Former primary rival John Lira rescinded his endorsement last week, saying he had become "increasingly troubled" by her remarks. James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, also told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency he would not campaign alongside her if she wins the runoff.

The New York Times recently reported that a Republican-linked super PAC spent money promoting Galindo during the primary, part of what Democrats described as an effort to elevate more controversial candidates in competitive races. In text messages cited by the Times, Galindo responded by alleging that "zionist billionaires" control both political parties and the U.S. government.