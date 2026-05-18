Geoff Duncan's long-shot campaign for Georgia governor is asking Democratic voters to accept one of the strangest political conversions of the 2026 cycle: a former Republican lieutenant governor, once aligned with conservative policies, now running in a Democratic primary shaped by Donald Trump, abortion rights, health care and the future of Georgia's swing-state politics.

Duncan, who served as Georgia's lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023, is seeking the Democratic nomination after breaking sharply with the GOP over Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. He is running against a field led by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has held a commanding advantage in recent polling ahead of Tuesday's primary. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released May 4 showed Bottoms at 39%, with former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond at 10%, former state Sen. Jason Esteves at 8% and Duncan at 7%. About one-third of likely Democratic primary voters remained undecided.

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The race will go to a June 16 runoff if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, according to The Associated Press. That possibility gives Duncan a narrow opening, though not an easy one. His campaign is built on a bet that Georgia Democrats may prefer a candidate who can appeal to moderates, independents and anti-Trump Republicans in November, even if many primary voters still question whether he belongs in their party.

Duncan's political exile began after the 2020 election, when he rejected Trump's efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory in Georgia. The stance made him a national face of anti-Trump Republicanism, but it also pushed him out of a party increasingly loyal to the president. The Georgia GOP later expelled him after he endorsed Democratic candidates, including Kamala Harris. Duncan formally joined the Democratic Party in 2025 and announced his campaign for governor that September.

In an interview with The Guardian, Duncan framed his party switch as less a personal reinvention than a verdict on the GOP. "The party has sailed its ship," he said.

But Democratic voters are not being asked to judge only his anti-Trump credentials. Duncan also carries a record that could complicate his pitch. As a Republican, he supported Georgia's 2019 abortion restrictions, often described as a "heartbeat" law. He now says he supports abortion rights and has backed Democratic priorities including Medicaid expansion and child care funding, according to The Guardian.

That shift is the core tension of his campaign. To supporters, Duncan represents political courage in a state where standing against Trump carried personal and professional costs. To skeptics, he is asking Democrats to hand their nomination to a former Republican at a moment when the party has several longtime Democratic candidates in the race.

Bottoms enters the final stretch with the clearest path. A former Atlanta mayor and Biden administration official, she has stronger name recognition and deeper Democratic roots. Her lead, however, has not erased uncertainty. The large share of undecided voters in the AJC poll suggests that many Democrats were still shopping for a nominee in the final weeks.

Georgia's governor race is also unfolding against a crowded Republican primary to replace Gov. Brian Kemp, who cannot seek a third consecutive term. The GOP field includes Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and health care executive Rick Jackson, among others.

For Duncan, the question is not only whether a former Republican can win Democratic votes. It is whether Georgia Democrats believe he is a stronger general election candidate because of that past, or an unacceptable messenger because of it.

His candidacy turns the primary into more than a contest over policy. It is a test of political forgiveness, party identity and the price of opposing Trump in modern Georgia. On Tuesday, Democratic voters will decide whether Duncan's break with the GOP is enough to make him one of their own.