Vice President JD Vance laughed off speculation that President Donald Trump is turning the 2028 Republican race into a reality-show-style competition between him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, joking Wednesday that the president is not staging a televised contest to choose his successor.

The comment came during a White House press conference focused on anti-fraud initiatives, after reporters asked Vance about Trump's recent remarks suggesting that a Vance-Rubio ticket could be a GOP "dream team" in 2028. Trump has repeatedly floated both men as potential heirs to his political movement, but Vance tried to push the conversation back to the job he has now.

"I just don't think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice," Vance quipped, according to Fox News. "I just think that's not at all what you would expect the president to do."

The joke landed because it carried an unmistakable Trump reference. Before entering politics, Trump hosted The Apprentice, the NBC reality show built around contestants competing for his approval. Vance used that image to deflect questions about whether he and Rubio are quietly being tested in public as possible 2028 contenders.

Rubio's name has been swirling around 2028 speculation after a series of increasingly public presidential overtures from inside Trumpworld, including a viral video released last week that many online interpreted as a soft-launch of a future White House campaign. The cinematic clip, which showed Marco Rubio walking through diplomatic meetings, military briefings and high-level international moments with dramatic music and presidential-style framing, immediately fueled chatter among conservative influencers and political operatives about whether Rubio is positioning himself as Trumpism's next global-facing leader. President Donald Trump added to the speculation by recently floating the idea of a "dream team" ticket involving Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, while allies online have increasingly framed Rubio as both a loyal MAGA figure and a more internationally polished successor capable of expanding the movement beyond Trump himself.

Trump: "Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio? Alright. Sounds like a good ticket. By the way, I do believe that's a dream team. I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate." pic.twitter.com/p9ZgiB4XXw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2026

The vice president also went out of his way to praise Rubio, rejecting any suggestion of rivalry between the two men.

"I love Marco. I think he's a great secretary of state. He's become a very, very dear friend," Vance said. "But I think both of us are very much focused on accomplishing the American people's business right now."

Vance then sharpened the point by saying voters would likely resent seeing top officials openly maneuver for a future promotion so early in the administration.

"If I was the American people, there are a few things that I would hate more than a person who's barely been in one office for a year and a half, is angling for a job two and a half years down the road," Vance said, referring to himself.

Vice President JD Vance on a potential 2028 presidential ticket with Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “I think both of us are very much focused on accomplishing the American people's business right now.” pic.twitter.com/89D07TIDNo — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 13, 2026

His answer came after Trump reignited 2028 speculation by publicly musing about a possible Vance-Rubio ticket. Trump recently described the pairing as an "unstoppable" option and said that the two could make a "dream team" ticket.

The New York Post reported that Trump has also polled guests and allies about whether they would prefer Vance or Rubio as a future Republican standard-bearer, while noting that the president has not made a formal endorsement for 2028.