Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio has spent most of her husband's political career doing something rare in Washington: staying visible enough to support him, but private enough to remain somewhat unknown. That may be changing.

The Colombian American wife of Secretary of State Marco Rubio has appeared at his side during two high-profile moments in recent days, first at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington and then at the Vatican, where Rubio met Pope Leo XIV. The appearances come as Rubio, one of the most powerful Latinos in President Donald Trump's administration, is being discussed again as a potential Republican presidential contender for 2028.

Born in Miami to Colombian immigrant parents, Dousbedes Rubio grew up in South Florida's bilingual, bicultural world, raised mainly by her mother: "I have six siblings: four sisters and two brothers. My mom worked a lot." She has spoken publicly about how natural it was to grow up speaking Spanish in Miami. "I speak Spanish, and it's very easy to keep the language because the majority of people in Miami speak Spanish," she told Flamingo magazine in 2016. "It's just a very fun, very rich culture."

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Her life story has long been part of Rubio's own political narrative: a Cuban American son of immigrants married to a Colombian American woman, raising four children in the same Miami area where their relationship began.

"My mom had me and my sister with my father. Then she remarried, and I had stepbrothers and sisters from his family. Then my mother and my stepfather had a child together. In the blended family scenario, I'm in the middle," she added. "She divorced my stepfather when I was in my teens, and she just tried to make it work to make ends meet. She didn't have an education. So she opened up an import-export business. And she tried the best she could to provide a stable environment in the setting that she had, not always being there. My mom is such a strong woman."

Jeanette and Marco Rubio met as teenagers in West Miami. In an ABC News interview during Rubio's 2016 presidential campaign, she recalled that he stood out from other boys she knew. "Marco was different," she said. "He had a depth about him that for me, that's I think what struck me about him."

The couple married in 1998 after years of dating and later had four children. Rubio's career would take him from local Florida politics to the U.S. Senate, a 2016 presidential campaign, the national spotlight, and, now, the center of Trump's foreign policy team.

Before becoming a political spouse, Jeanette worked as a bank teller, attended Miami Dade College, and spent one season as a Miami Dolphins cheerleader in 1997. That detail has followed her for years, often used as shorthand in profiles, but it barely captures the public role she later built for herself in Florida.

Her more serious work has centered on philanthropy and anti-human trafficking advocacy. In 2020, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeanette Rubio to the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, a body focused on coordinating Florida's response to trafficking. DeSantis reappointed her in 2022.

That work gave her a public identity separate from her husband's campaigns. It also fit the image she has cultivated for years: Catholic, family-centered, cautious with the spotlight, and more comfortable in service-oriented roles than in the daily combat of national politics.

Still, the spotlight is finding her.

In the last two weeks, the couple has been at the center of the news. White House photographers captured the Rubios in the White House after the attack in the Washington Hilton. On Thursday, Jeanette Rubio appeared beside her husband at the Vatican. Reuters photographed her at the San Damaso courtyard after Rubio met Pope Leo XIV on May 7, 2026. Another Reuters image showed the couple arriving together for the Vatican meeting.

The Vatican visit carried diplomatic weight. Rubio met with Pope Francis after tensions between the Trump administration and the pontiff, with Reuters reporting that the meeting was aimed at reaffirming ties between the United States and the Holy See. ANSA reported that Rubio posted photos from the meeting, including one with Jeanette, and wrote: "Meeting with the Pope to underscore our shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity."

The timing of Jeanette Rubio's renewed visibility is notable because her husband's profile is rising fast. Rubio is serving as secretary of state and has become one of the administration's most prominent public defenders. His recent White House briefing performance sparked speculation about a 2028 presidential run, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that his appearance in the briefing room fueled chatter about his future.

A new campaign-style video from Rubio increased speculation about a possible presidential bid, noting that his optimistic "American dream" message stood out in the current Republican field.

For readers trying to understand Jeanette Rubio, the key is that she is not a traditional Washington social figure. She is a Miami-raised Colombian American woman whose public life has been shaped by marriage, motherhood, faith, philanthropy, and the complicated demands of being married to one of the most ambitious Republican politicians of his generation.

She has rarely sought the microphone. But as Marco Rubio reemerges as a national Republican figure with possible presidential ambitions, Jeanette Rubio is becoming part of the visual language of that rise: on the red carpet, at the Vatican, at his side.