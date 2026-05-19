The GOP Senate primary in Texas has taken a sharp turn after President Donald Trump endorsed state Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, who had been leading the Republican field.

In a May 19 post on Truth Social, Trump said Paxton earned his support because of his alignment with the MAGA movement.

"Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate," Trump wrote, adding that his endorsement was influenced by Cornyn's lack of support during what he described as difficult political moments, and that the senior Texas senator was "very late" in backing him during his presidential campaigns.

Paxton said he was honored by the endorsement and pledged to "champion his America First agenda in the Senate," adding that he has consistently supported Trump while the "Washington establishment and career politicians like John Cornyn turned their back on the president."

Similar to Trump, Paxton, who has served as Texas' attorney general since 2015, has also faced his fair share of legal and ethical controversies over the course of his political career.

In one of the most prominent cases, Paxton was indicted in 2015 on securities fraud charges stemming from allegations that he misled investors in a technology company. He denied wrongdoing and years later reached a deal with prosecutors that required him to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution and complete 100 hours of community service in exchange for the charges being dropped.

In 2020, eight senior aides accused Paxton of bribery and abuse of office, triggering an FBI investigation. After learning of the whistleblower complaints, Paxton fired four of the staffers, prompting additional retaliation lawsuits.

The allegations led the Texas House to impeach Paxton in 2023 on 20 articles. The Texas Senate later acquitted him on 16 charges and dismissed the remaining four, as reported by The Texas Tribune.

During the impeachment process, additional allegations surfaced, including claims that a real estate developer accused of bribery hired Paxton's alleged mistress in an effort to facilitate private meetings. Paxton's wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, filed for divorce in 2025, citing "biblical grounds."

Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds.



I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to… — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025

Trump's endorsement of Paxton was not well received among some Senate Republicans. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she did not understand the decision, calling Paxton "an ethically challenged individual."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), who had lobbied Trump for months to back Cornyn in the primary, declined to directly criticize the endorsement, saying it was the president's decision. Thune described Cornyn as a "principled conservative" and said no one in the Republican Party "controls what the president does."

Q: "How personally disappointed or frustrated are you with the president's decision to endorse Ken Paxton today?"



.@LeaderJohnThune: "Sen. Cornyn is a principled conservative. He is a very effective senator for the state of Texas…None of us control what the president does." pic.twitter.com/5QglYxRp1V — CSPAN (@cspan) May 19, 2026

The Republican primary runoff is scheduled for May 2026. The winner will face Democratic candidate James Talarico in November.