Rep.Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , better known for her initials AOC, delivered one of her strongest rebukes yet of President Donald Trump, warning that his escalating rhetoric toward Iran could amount to a threat of genocide and calling on government officials to refuse unlawful commands.

"This is a threat of genocide and merits removal from office. The president's mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted," Ocasio-Cortez said, reacting to Trump's recent statement that "a whole civilization will die tonight" amid rising tensions with Iran.

She went further, issuing a direct message to military and executive branch officials: "To every individual in the President's chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat."

This is a threat of genocide and merits removal from office. The President’s mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted.



To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat. https://t.co/mTUddja5og — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2026

Her remarks come as Trump faces mounting backlash over his language suggesting "complete and total regime change" in Iran, a shift that critics say signals a dramatic escalation in U.S. posture and raises concerns about potential violations of international law.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," wrote Trump on Truth Social. "I don't want that to happen, but probably will."

Ocasio-Cortez's statement places her among the most forceful voices in Congress warning about the legal and moral implications of the president's rhetoric. While several Democratic lawmakers have described Trump's comments as dangerous and reckless, her framing goes further by explicitly invoking the concept of genocide and questioning his fitness to serve.

The congresswoman did not provide specific evidence of imminent military action but argued that the language itself carries serious consequences, particularly when issued by a sitting president with command authority over the armed forces.

Legal scholars and military experts have long emphasized that U.S. service members are obligated to refuse unlawful orders, including those that would target civilians or violate the laws of armed conflict. The principle, rooted in both U.S. military law and international humanitarian law, has become a focal point of the current debate.

Trump's defenders have dismissed the criticism as politically motivated and argue that his statements are part of a broader strategy to pressure Iran amid ongoing tensions in the region. The White House has not clarified whether the president's comments reflect a concrete operational plan or rhetorical escalation.

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However, many influencing MAGA voices have rejected Trump's words, like Tucker Carson, with Marjorie Taylor Greene also asking for Trump's removal from Office.

Still, the controversy has intensified calls from some lawmakers to consider constitutional remedies.

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a president deemed unable to carry out the duties of the office, though such a move would require action from the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet.

The moment also underscores the widening political divide in Washington as foreign policy tensions intersect with domestic debates about executive power. Trump has repeatedly framed his approach as decisive and necessary to confront adversaries, while opponents argue that his rhetoric risks escalating conflicts and undermining international norms.