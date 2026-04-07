President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Tucker Carlson a "low IQ person" and a "fool," escalating a public feud between the two former allies as divisions widen within conservative circles over the U.S. war in Iran.

Trump's remarks came in response to Carlson's criticism of a profane Easter social media post in which the president threatened Iran and urged its leaders to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Carlson described the post as "vile on every level" and accused Trump of "mocking" Islam by ending the message with "Praise be to Allah."

Asked about those comments by New York Post reporter Caitlin Doorbons, Trump dismissed Carlson in blunt terms: "Tucker's a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what's going on. He calls me all the time; I don't respond to his calls. I don't deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools."

President Trump went off on Carlson when I asked him about this nonsense this morning.



"Tucker's a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what's going on. He calls me all the time; I don't respond to his calls. I don't deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not… https://t.co/xHDL5QkuCE — Caitlin Doornbos (@CaitlinDoornbos) April 7, 2026

Carlson's criticism centered on both the tone and implications of Trump's rhetoric. "Who do you think you are? You're tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning," he said, arguing that mocking religion could inflame tensions. "No president should mock Islam. That's not your job," Carlson added, warning that such language risks escalating the conflict into a broader religious confrontation.

Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Trump's Removal, Calls His Iran Message 'Evil' Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Trump's Removal, Calls His Iran Message 'Evil'

The clash reflects a broader rift between Trump and segments of his political base as the Iran war intensifies. Several prominent right-wing figures, including Alex Jones and Joe Rogan, have criticized the administration's approach. Rogan recently said on his podcast, "This is why a lot of people feel betrayed," referencing Trump's previous campaign stance against foreign wars.

The conflict has also drawn scrutiny over its human and geopolitical costs. U.S. and Israeli strikes began in late February, and thousands have been killed in Iran, with U.S. casualties also reported. Trump has continued to issue stark warnings, including a statement that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran does not reach a deal.

The latest exchange builds on earlier tensions between Trump and Carlson. In early March, Trump said Carlson had "lost his way" and was "not MAGA," adding that the commentator was "not smart enough to understand" the administration's actions. He defended the war as necessary, calling it "a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe."