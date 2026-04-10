Rep. Jamie Raskin escalated Democratic scrutiny of President Donald Trump on Friday, demanding that the White House physician immediately conduct a cognitive and neurological evaluation of the president after a week of inflammatory statements tied to the U.S. confrontation with Iran.

In a letter to White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella, the Maryland Democrat asked for a formal assessment, public release of the results, and a congressional briefing under oath.

Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said Trump's recent conduct had raised urgent questions about whether he is mentally fit to carry out the duties of commander in chief. The lawmaker pointed specifically to Trump's recent rhetoric on social media, including an Easter Sunday post directed at Iran and a later message warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight," language that triggered a wider backlash in Washington and beyond.

In the letter, Raskin wrote that the country had watched Trump's public comments become "increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening." He asked Barbabella to conduct "a comprehensive neuropsychological assessment," report on Trump's current physical and mental condition, and brief members of Congress on the findings by April 24.

NEW: @RepRaskin has sent a letter to WH physician Capt. Barbarella demanding he conduct a cognitive assessment on Pres. Trump after “disturbing” rhetoric on Iran war. Comes as Raskin is preparing to brief House Dems this afternoon on 25th Amendment.



Story TK pic.twitter.com/fftyOBTMcB — Benjamin S. Weiss (@BenjaminSWeiss) April 10, 2026

The demand did not come out of nowhere. House Democratic leaders have been moving closer to members of their caucus who want a more aggressive response to Trump's recent conduct. Axios reported this week that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told colleagues Raskin would host a virtual briefing on "Trump administration accountability and the 25th Amendment," a notable sign that party leadership is at least willing to entertain a discussion that many Democrats had avoided not long ago.

At the same time, talk of the 25th Amendment remains politically explosive and procedurally remote. The amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet, or another body designated by Congress, to declare a president unable to discharge the powers of office. According to Axios, more than 85 House Democrats and two Democratic senators had either called for impeachment or urged Vice President J.D. Vance and the Cabinet to consider invoking the amendment after Trump's Iran-related posts.

Raskin framed his request partly as a test of Republican consistency. In his letter, he cited past Republican investigations into former President Joe Biden's mental sharpness, noting that GOP lawmakers had argued that presidential cognitive fitness is a matter of urgent public concern. He said those same standards should now apply to Trump.

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The "bipartisan alarm" language in Raskin's press release appears to rest less on a broad Republican congressional revolt than on criticism from prominent right-wing voices and a small number of Trump allies. In the letter, Raskin cited former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as figures who had publicly expressed alarm over Trump's recent language. The Guardian separately reported that a handful of Republican lawmakers had voiced unease, although the party as a whole has largely stayed quiet.

The White House quickly pushed back. According to The Independent, spokesperson Davis Ingle dismissed Raskin's move and defended the president's "sharpness" and "unmatched energy." That response aligns with the White House's earlier position. Barbabella said in an October 2025 statement that Trump continued to demonstrate "excellent overall health."

For now, Raskin's letter has no binding legal force. But it adds fresh pressure on a White House already facing mounting questions over Trump's Iran rhetoric, his public behavior and whether the political system has any realistic mechanism for addressing concerns about a president's fitness when his own party refuses to break ranks.