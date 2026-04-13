Marjorie Taylor Greene sharpened her break with Donald Trump after denouncing the president's latest religious imagery as "more than blasphemy" and warning that it reflected "an Antichrist spirit," language that underscored how far their relationship has deteriorated since her split from his political orbit months ago.

In a post on X, Greene wrote that on Orthodox Easter, Trump had attacked Pope Leo XIV because the pontiff is "rightly against Trump's war in Iran" and then "posted this picture of himself as if he were replacing Jesus." She added, "I completely denounce this, and I'm praying against it!!!"

It’s more than blasphemy.

It’s an Antichrist spirit. https://t.co/Lqd9GkBPmO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 13, 2026

The post came after Trump spent Sunday escalating his feud with Pope Leo, first online and then before reporters after returning to Washington from Florida. Reuters reported that Trump called the pope "weak on crime" and "terrible" on foreign policy after Leo condemned threats against Iran and criticized the treatment of migrants.

The clash deepened after Trump also shared a stylized image that appeared to cast himself in a healing, quasi-messianic role, prompting backlash from critics who saw it as sacrilegious and politically inflammatory.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime,” begins a Sunday evening message from the President.



Also: “Leo should get his act together as Pope.” pic.twitter.com/2Bl1jTOsc0 — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) April 13, 2026

Greene's response marks another powerful chapter in her relationship with the president, whom she helped get elected for the second time.

By April 13, 2026, her alliance with Trump had already been fraying for months, largely over foreign policy and his increasingly hardline posture abroad. Greene had already resigned her House seat after a falling out with Trump over foreign policy and other issues. In November 2025 Trump had publicly said Greene had "lost her way" after she criticized him for focusing too heavily on foreign policy instead of domestic priorities such as inflation and healthcare.

Then came the Iran War. Greene has been among the loudest voices on the nationalist right arguing that Trump's approach to the Middle East risks betraying the anti-interventionist instincts that once energized his base.Trump's threat toward Iran on April 7, including a warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight," rattled allies and drew criticism from some Republicans, Greene and other conservative pundits as well as from Pope Leo, who called that threat "truly unacceptable."

In that sense, Greene's condemnation was political as much as theological. Her language cast Trump not simply as reckless, but as someone who had crossed a spiritual line. For a former loyalist who once treated support for Trump as central to her political identity, that is a striking place to have arrived.