U.S. inflation surged in March, according to data released Friday, April 10, pushing price growth back to levels Americans last saw during the former president Joe Biden era in 2024. The Consumer Price Index rose 3.3 percent over the previous 12 months, up sharply from 2.4 percent in February, while prices jumped 0.9 percent in a single month, the biggest monthly gain since June 2022.

That headline number matters politically because it places inflation back near the range that dominated economic debate during Biden's 2024 reelection stretch.

On April 10, 2024, the Labor Department reported that March 2024 inflation had come in at 3.5 percent year over year, with prices up 0.4 percent for the month. In other words, today's 3.3 percent annual reading is slightly below that Biden-era mark, but it is close enough to revive a familiar problem for the White House: voters once again facing prices that feel stubbornly high.

The big difference is what is driving the increase. In spring 2024, inflation was still being pushed heavily by shelter and services. This time, the March 2026 spike was overwhelmingly about energy.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the energy index jumped 10.9 percent in March alone and 12.5 percent over the year. Gasoline prices rose 21.2 percent on the month and 18.9 percent over 12 months, while fuel oil surged 30.7 percent in March and 44.2 percent from a year earlier. Fuel alone accounted for nearly three quarters of the monthly increase in the CPI.

That makes this report more than just another inflation headline. It signals that, after months of relative cooling, consumer prices have moved back into a zone that looks and feels a lot like 2024. The 3.3 percent annual increase was the biggest since May 2024. That does not mean inflation has returned to its 2022 peak, but it does mean the country is once again dealing with a rate of price growth that had become a major vulnerability for Biden and now threatens to become one for President Donald Trump.

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Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, offered a bit of relief. That measure rose 2.6 percent over the year in March 2026, compared with 3.8 percent in the March 2024 report released during the Biden administration. Shelter rose 3.0 percent over the last year, far below the 2024 pace that helped keep inflation sticky.

That means the current resurgence is not yet as broad-based as the inflation Americans were seeing two years ago. But for households paying more at the pump, that distinction may not feel like much comfort.

Food prices were more mixed. The overall food index rose 2.7 percent over the last year, while food at home increased 1.9 percent and food away from home climbed 3.8 percent. Grocery prices were not the main driver of the March inflation burst, but some categories continued to move higher. The BLS said fruits and vegetables were up 4.0 percent over the year, and nonalcoholic beverages rose 4.7 percent. Meanwhile, the meats, poultry, fish and eggs category fell 0.9 percent over 12 months, and eggs dropped 3.4 percent just in March.

The annual rate is now only slightly below the 3.5 percent reading reported on April 10, 2024, and the monthly pace is much hotter. For consumers, the bottom line is simple: after a stretch of improvement, prices are rising fast enough again to remind Americans of a problem they thought might finally be fading.