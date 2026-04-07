North Carolina, Ohio, Maine, Alaska, Iowa, Georgia, Michigan and New Hampshire are at the center of a new $342 million ad reservation from the Senate Leadership Fund, the Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a move that underscores how defensive the 2026 Senate map has become for the GOP even as Republicans still hold the chamber.

The group's battleground list spans both Republican-held seats and Democratic targets, signaling a party trying to protect its 53-47 majority while also searching for pickup opportunities.

The biggest single reservation is in Ohio, where the group has set aside $79 million to defend the seat now held by Sen. Jon Husted, who was appointed after JD Vance became vice president.

North Carolina is next at $71 million, a striking figure in a race Republicans know could become one of the most expensive in the country as former Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley faces former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Local North Carolina coverage and national reporting both point to the size of the reservation as a sign that Republicans see real danger in a state Donald Trump carried, but where early polling has shown Cooper with an edge.

Maine remains another major headache for Republicans. Earlier this cycle, Axios reported that One Nation, the nonprofit arm tied to the Senate Leadership Fund network, launched a $10 million ad campaign for Sen. Susan Collins, bringing that organization's total investment in the state to $17 million. The broader Senate Leadership Fund network had already committed $42 million to Collins' reelection effort, making Maine one of the clearest signs that Republicans are spending heavily just to hold territory they already control.

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Michigan is also a top target, but there Republicans are on offense. News From The States reported Monday that the Senate Leadership Fund plans to pour $45 million into the open-seat race there to boost former Rep. Mike Rogers. In Georgia, another Democratic-held target, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the group has reserved a record $44 million against Sen. Jon Ossoff. Punchbowl's reporting also shows New Hampshire receiving $17 million, meaning the three Democratic-held states of Georgia, Michigan and New Hampshire together account for $106 million, essentially matching the $107 million collective figure cited in early reports.

Just as notable is where Republicans are being forced to spend on defense.

Senate Leadership Fund's own candidate roster shows the group is backing Republicans in Alaska, Iowa, Maine and North Carolina, among other states, while a search result summarizing Monday's reservations listed Alaska at $15 million and Iowa at $29 million. Even without full public details for every state, the message is clear: Republicans are not limiting their firepower to classic swing states. They are also reinforcing seats in places that, on paper, should be more comfortable terrain.

That is why the omission of Texas stands out. Early accounts of the reservation map did not include Texas, even though national Republicans have worried for months that a messy GOP nomination fight there could make the seat more competitive in November. At the same time, North Carolina's place near the top of the spending list suggests the GOP believes the road to keeping the Senate may run through a state that is no longer behaving like safe Republican ground.

In a statement quoted by Michigan Advance and other outlets, Senate Leadership Fund executive director Alex Latcham said the group is "better positioned than ever" to carry out an "aggressive offensive strategy" to protect and expand the Republican majority. But the map itself tells a more complicated story. When a party is spending $342 million across North Carolina, Ohio, Maine, Alaska, Iowa, Georgia, Michigan and New Hampshire in early April, it is not acting like a side cruising into November. It is acting like one that sees storm clouds and has decided to buy every umbrella in the store.