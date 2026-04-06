Democratic Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Jonathan Jackson are calling for an urgent shift in U.S. policy toward Cuba after returning from a congressional delegation to the island, arguing that current measures are worsening humanitarian conditions and delaying meaningful reform.

In a joint statement released April 5, Jackson and Jayapal said the United States must reconsider what they described as an outdated Cold War-era approach.

"We witnessed firsthand the impact on families and communities," the statement said, describing challenges ranging from food preservation issues to reduced access to medical treatment. The lawmakers also said they heard from a broad cross-section of Cuban society, including religious leaders, entrepreneurs, and dissidents, many of whom agreed that current U.S. measures should be lifted.

The lawmakers pointed to what they called "significant signals" of change from the Cuban government, including the reported release of more than 2,000 prisoners and new economic reforms that allow Cuban Americans to invest in private businesses.

Jayapal emphasized that entrepreneurship on the island has grown in recent years, with small and medium-sized private enterprises playing an increasingly important role in the economy. They also highlighted Cuba's decision to invite the FBI to investigate a deadly speedboat incident, describing it as a sign of potential openness to international cooperation.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal says she and Rep. Jonathan Jackson just took a CODEL to Cuba.



"The remaining obstacles to progress in Cuba now rest with the United States changing our outdated, Cold War-era policy of coercive economic measures and military pressures against Cuba." pic.twitter.com/Jf7yNxkzIh — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 6, 2026

However, the lawmakers placed much of the responsibility for stalled progress on U.S. policy. In their statement, they criticized restrictions on fuel shipments to Cuba, arguing that they have deepened shortages affecting hospitals, schools, and basic infrastructure. They described the situation as a humanitarian crisis, citing accounts of hospitals struggling to operate equipment, limited access to medication, and widespread disruptions to daily life due to electricity shortages.

During the visit, they met with Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel, and other authorities of the Cuban regime.

📌El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recibió a los representantes estadounidenses Pramila Jayapal y Jonathan L. Jackson, y denunció las consecuencias del bloqueo energético impuesto por el Gobierno de Estados Unidos y sus recientes amenazas de acciones más agresivas.… pic.twitter.com/yR3iA5osFE — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) April 6, 2026

Jayapal and Jackson called for immediate negotiations between Washington and Havana, arguing that renewed diplomatic engagement could benefit both countries. They framed the issue not only as a matter of foreign policy but also as one tied to economic opportunity and regional stability.

"True reform will only come from charting a new course," the statement said, urging both governments to pursue dialogue that supports "the dignity and freedom of the Cuban people."

The statement adds to an ongoing debate in Washington over U.S.-Cuba relations, where policymakers remain divided between maintaining pressure on the Cuban government and pursuing engagement as a path toward reform.