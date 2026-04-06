Mexican authorities said Monday they arrested Remigio Valdez Lao, also known as "Milo," in Quintana Roo, identifying him as the operational and financial coordinator of the criminal group known as the Cuban-American Mafia, or "Mafia Cubano-Americana." Officials said he is considered a priority target and is wanted for extradition to the United States on allegations tied to human smuggling and organized crime.

The arrest puts fresh attention on a transnational network that U.S. prosecutors have linked for years to migrant smuggling, extortion, money laundering, stolen property trafficking, and bribery.

The federal Security Cabinet statement cited by N+ said Valdez Lao was detained in an operation in Quintana Roo, the Caribbean state that includes Cancun and has long been a strategic corridor for migrant routes and criminal logistics.

The Mexican federal Security Cabinet reported that personnel from the Navy (Semar), the Attorney General's Office (FGR), and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) took part in the operation to arrest Remigio "N," along with members of the National Defense Ministry (Defense), the National Guard (GN), and the Quintana Roo Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC).

The phrase used by Mexican authorities, "Mafia Cubano-Americana," closely echoes the name U.S. prosecutors have used in federal cases centered on "La Mafia Cubana en Quintana Roo," a violent transnational organized crime group that the U.S. Department of Justice says operated in Cuba, Mexico, Spain, and South Florida as early as 2009. In a 2023 press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said the organization profited from schemes that included smuggling and extorting Cuban migrants held hostage in Mexico while relatives, some of them in Miami, were pressured to pay thousands of dollars in ransom.

Read more Mexico Arrests Alleged Cartel Ringleader 'Lobo Menor' Linked to Killing of Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Mexico Arrests Alleged Cartel Ringleader 'Lobo Menor' Linked to Killing of Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate

According to that Justice Department account, victims whose families could not pay were allegedly beaten, threatened with knives and guns, and shocked with stun guns before Mexican authorities rescued them. Prosecutors also said the organization sought profits from drug trafficking and fraud, and used stolen boats, vessels and vehicles to support its operations and bribe officials.

The U.S. case has already produced multiple convictions and prison sentences. In February 2024, federal prosecutors announced that Javier Hernández, a Miami Beach man convicted for his role in the network, was sentenced to 95 months in prison on charges including money laundering, encouraging migrants to come to the United States, trafficking stolen property and bribery of public officials. Prosecutors said the broader multinational investigation was led by American and Mexican law enforcement authorities.

The crackdown has continued into this year. In March 2026, the Southern District of Florida announced the conviction of Victor Rafael Arcia Albeja, also known as "Vitico," for his role in what prosecutors described as a violent human smuggling scheme that kidnapped and extorted Cuban migrants. That announcement did not identify "Milo," but it underscored that U.S. authorities still view the broader network as an active criminal concern with cross-border reach.

What remains unclear for now is how U.S. prosecutors plan to fold Valdez Lao's arrest into existing cases, or whether he will face a separate indictment if extradited. Mexican authorities, at least in the first reports Monday, described him as both a financial and operational figure, language that suggests investigators see him as more than a low-level facilitator.