New investigations by Mexican journalists revealed links between a former Michoacán public official and drug cartels.

According to those investigations, Ignacio Mendoza Jiménez, former coordinator of Michoacán's penitentiary system, is allegedly tied to La Familia Michoacana, Cárteles Unidos, and even the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). His alleged connections to organized crime were first identified in 2009, but a newly leaked audio recording suggests Mendoza received bribes from a regional leader of the Jalisco cartel in exchange for privileges and control within the state's prisons.

Based on an audio published on social media, the former official is heard speaking with Wiliam Edwin Rivera Padilla, also known as "El Barbas," identified as a CJNG plaza boss in Michoacán. During the call, El Barbas offers 2 million pesos, about $112,000, in exchange for control of prisons to allow the sale of alcohol and drugs.

Nacho Mendoza, exfuncionario del narcogobernador @ARBedolla, entregó el control de las prisiones de Michoacán a Cárteles Unidos.



Ese es el mismo Cártel que ayudó a Bedolla a ganar su elección, según una sentencia del Tribunal Electoral.



Hoy, revelamos este audio entre Nacho y… pic.twitter.com/YPQZgaaCpK — Miguel Meza (@MiguelMezaC) March 24, 2026

According to an investigation by Narcopolíticos, Mendoza allowed Cárteles Unidos, a powerful criminal organization based in Michoacán, to control the state's prisons, prompting El Barbas to ask the former official to grant his group the same privileges.

As noted by the outlet, Mendoza's alleged corruption network dates back years. In 2009, he was arrested during an operation known as the "Michoacanazo," in which 11 mayors, 16 high-ranking officials, and a judge were detained in the state over alleged ties to La Familia Michoacana.

Mendoza spent eight months in prison and, after his release, was backed by former Michoacán governor and current Morena lawmaker Leonel Godoy. In 2021, he was appointed coordinator of the state's penitentiary system by current Gov. Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, who has also been identified as one of the politicians in Michoacán allegedly linked to organized crime.

Despite the allegations against him, Mendoza remained in his post until activist Carlos Escobedo accused him of torture involving both the official and his family. Escobedo filed a complaint in 2024 naming Mendoza as the alleged person responsible for his disappearance, as well as for being tortured by both his bodyguards and relatives.

Escobedo has also said the Michoacán State Prosecutor's Office attempted to cover for the former official, allegedly threatening him and trying to bribe him to drop his complaint.

As noted by Narcopolíticos, Mendoza is the seventh current or former Michoacán official added to the outlet's list of officials linked to organized crime.