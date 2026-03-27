A Texas woman was arrested this week after being caught trying to smuggle dozens of pounds of meth from Mexico into the U.S.

Speaking to Homeland Security Investigation officials, Ana Karina Cervantes said she was paid $2,000 by a man in Mexico to take drugs into San Antonio. She was caught with over 40 pounds of the drug in her car.

Cervantes said she didn't know how much drugs were in the car, and that after delivering them she was supposed to head back to Mexico with an unspecified amount of money. She made between 20 and 30 such runs, being paid $2,000 each time.

Several such incidents routinely take place in southern U.S. Last year, Customs and Border Protection agents found and seized more than half a ton of methamphetamine hidden inside a lettuce shipment last November.

The incident took place in the Pharr international bridge in Texas when authorities stopped a commercial vehicle seeking to enter the U.S. from Mexico, according to Infobae.

During the inspection, agents found 500 packages with the suspected substance, weighing 523 kilograms and with an estimated street value of more than $10 million.

In late September, Customs and Border Protection agents seized half a ton of methamphetamine hidden inside a trailer truck carrying sodas as it headed to the U.S.

The incident took place at a port of entry in Roma, Texas, when the trailer sought to enter the country from Mexico. Infobae detailed that agents selected the vehicle for a thorough review, leading a drug-sniffing dog to flag the presence of drugs in it.

A further inspection revealed the presence of more than 660 kilograms of meth, which has a street value of more than $13 million. The drugs and the vehicle were seized.

Earlier that month, agents found more than $16 million worth of methamphetamine concealed inside a frozen mango shipment.

According to the Laredo Morning Times, the bust occurred on Sept. 9, when a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer for secondary inspection. After conducting a nonintrusive scan and a canine sweep, officers discovered 733 packages of suspected methamphetamine hidden within the shipment.