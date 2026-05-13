When the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya and nine other current and former officials, the allegations sent shockwaves through Mexico's political establishment.

Never before had a sitting Mexican governor been accused by U.S. authorities of colluding with drug cartels. That changed when prosecutors alleged Rocha Moya worked alongside the Sinaloa Cartel and the Los Chapitos faction to help distribute "massive quantities of narcotics" into the United States.

The political fallout could deepen following remarks from DEA Administrator Terrance Cole, who told lawmakers during a May 12 hearing before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies that the actions against Rocha Moya and the other officials were "just the beginning" of what the Trump administration intends to pursue in Mexico.

The remarks came during questioning from Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) directed at FBI Director Kash Patel and Cole. During the hearing, Kennedy asked why so many Mexican politicians appear to maintain what he described as "very close ties" to drug trafficking organizations. He questioned whether those relationships were driven by "money," "power" or "fear," and asked federal officials what steps the United States should take in response.

Cole replied that drug traffickers and high-ranking government officials in Mexico have been "in the same bed for years," adding that U.S. authorities are closely monitoring alleged ties between politicians and organized crime groups.

Cole stressed the severity of the alleged cooperation between cartels and public officials, saying those involved are "equally responsible for the death and destruction of a record number of Americans" by helping produce and traffic narcotics into the United States.

"And senator, I can assure you this is just the beginning of what is coming in Mexico," Cole added.

For his part, Patel said Mexican authorities "are cooperating in ways they haven't done before."

Responding to Kennedy's questions about what drives alleged collusion between Mexican officials and drug cartels, Patel said fear and corruption tied to the cartels' financial power and influence often play a major role.

"I think it's a combination of fear and some corruption because of the influence they have through the amount of money they make from drug trafficking, which is why we are prioritizing shutting it down," Patel said.

As the case unfolds, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has taken a more cautious stance, saying Mexico will not protect anyone who committed a crime but also will not accept accusations without clear evidence.

"My position as president regarding these events is truth, justice and defense of sovereignty," Sheinbaum said April 30. She added that if Mexico's attorney general receives "conclusive or irrefutable evidence," authorities must proceed under Mexican law and jurisdiction.

According to Animal Político, Mexican Foreign Ministry official Roberto Velasco said May 12 that Washington has not yet provided evidence supporting the alleged links between Rocha Moya and the Sinaloa Cartel.