Airfares on some international routes have surged by more than 200% in the past month as the war in Iran sends jet fuel prices soaring and forces airlines worldwide to pass costs directly to travelers.

The spike is sudden, measurable, and tied directly to the conflict. Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since late February, climbing from roughly $2.50 per gallon to above $4.60 in just weeks, according to industry data cited by the BBC. Airlines now face what analysts describe as a global cost shock driven by disrupted oil flows and instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries about 20% of the world's oil supply.

The impact is already visible in ticket prices. Deutsche Bank data, mentioned by Investopedia, shows transcontinental U.S. fares jumping from $167 before the war to $414 in late March, a rise of nearly 150% in just weeks. On international routes, increases have been even sharper. Flights from New York to London climbed from $285 to as high as $628, while some U.S. to Caribbean routes jumped from $165 to $566 during the same period.

The most extreme increases are tied to fuel surcharges. Korean Air is preparing to raise surcharges on routes such as Incheon to New York, Chicago, London, and Paris by more than 200%, with some nearing 250%. The airline warned internally that rising oil prices could cause "significant disruption" to its business targets and has entered emergency management mode.

Across the industry, airlines are reacting in similar ways. The Wall Street Journal reported that carriers are raising fares, adding surcharges and cutting routes as fuel costs surge, with jet fuel now one of the most volatile expenses on their balance sheets.

In the United States, airlines are avoiding direct fuel surcharges but increasing fees instead. United Airlines raised checked baggage fees starting April 3, adding $10 to standard bags and up to $50 on additional luggage.

JetBlue made a similar move earlier in the week. These increases come as jet fuel prices have nearly doubled, reaching over $5 per gallon.

Executives are openly warning that fares will continue to rise. United CEO Scott Kirby said ticket prices may need to increase by as much as 20% to offset fuel costs, while Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the sudden spike in fuel prices has had a "significant impact" on airline finances.

The broader economic context reinforces the trend. The International Energy Agency has described the current disruption as one of the most severe energy shocks in history, with oil prices surging above $100 per barrel and supply chains under strain.

For travelers, the result is immediate and tangible. Last-minute international flights now average above $1,900 in some markets, according to industry reporting, while even advance bookings show sharp volatility.

The biggest increases are not limited to tickets. Fuel surcharges, baggage fees and route changes are all contributing to the total cost of travel. Airlines are also rerouting flights to avoid closed airspace, which adds time and fuel consumption, further increasing costs.

The trend is expected to continue. Analysts warn that if oil prices remain elevated or the conflict expands, airfare could rise further into the summer travel season. As one aviation expert told Reuters, airlines now face a "perfect storm," caught between soaring fuel costs and the need to maintain operations.

The takeaway is clear. Airfares are not just rising. On key routes, they have already exploded. And the war in Iran is the reason.