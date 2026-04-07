New Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the federal government may consider removing customs and immigration services from major U.S. airports located in sanctuary cities, raising questions about the potential impact on international travel and federal authority.

In an interview with Fox News, Mullin said his department could take a "hard look" at whether cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement should continue to process international arrivals. "If they're a sanctuary city and they're receiving international flights...maybe we need to have a really hard look at that," he said, adding that the government must begin "prioritizing things."

Mullin suggested the move could be part of a broader effort to pressure local governments that do not assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement in enforcement operations tied to the administration's deportation policies. He questioned whether cities unwilling to enforce immigration laws beyond airport boundaries should continue to benefit from federal customs processing infrastructure.

"Who processes those individuals when they walk off the plane?" Mullin said. "I'm going to have to be forced to make hard decisions - who's willing to work with us and partner with us?"

Mullin: I believe sanctuary cities is not lawful. Some of these cities have international airports. If they are a sanctuary city, should they really be processing customs into their city? We need to have a really hard look at that.



Baier: So you are saying that big cities that… pic.twitter.com/UAJxWFZtZI — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

The proposal drew immediate criticism from state officials and policy analysts, who warned it could disrupt global travel and exceed federal authority. Gavin Newsom called the idea "stupid", adding that it would have economic consequences if implemented.

Others questioned both the feasibility and legality of the proposal. Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, said on X that removing customs officers from major cities "would have international ramifications," warning it could disrupt travel to hubs such as New York and Los Angeles.

Legal and policy analysts also challenged the idea's legal basis. Congressional reporter Jamie Dupree wrote that "there is no statutory authority allowing those resources to be withheld by the feds," noting that courts have repeatedly ruled against efforts to punish sanctuary jurisdictions.

There is no statutory authority allowing those resources to be withheld by the feds. Courts have ruled multiple times against such Trump Administration efforts to punish 'sanctuary' cities. https://t.co/cS8Ht3j1FZ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) April 6, 2026

The remarks come as Mullin takes over a department facing internal strain. According to reporting by Bloomberg Government on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security is dealing with declining morale, staffing shortages and operational pressure following months of funding uncertainty and policy disputes.

Mullin has acknowledged the internal challenges, criticizing previous management practices under former Secretary Kristi Noem and pledging to give agency leaders more autonomy. "That's called micromanaging," he said of prior policies requiring high-level approvals for routine decisions.