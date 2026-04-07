Republican officials across multiple states are opposing a federal plan to convert warehouses into large-scale immigrant detention centers, warning the facilities could place a "significant strain" on local infrastructure even as they broadly support President Donald Trump's deportation agenda, according to a sprawling report from Raw Story

The pushback has emerged as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeks to expand detention capacity to as many as 92,600 beds, a central component of Trump's goal of removing 1 million immigrants annually.

The plan, which includes converting warehouses into large-scale detention sites, is currently under review after the agency paused additional acquisitions following the ouster of Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker urged Noem before her exit to reconsider a proposed facility in the town of Byhalia, citing limited local capacity. "Existing medical and human services infrastructure in Byhalia is insufficient to support such a large detainee population," Wicker said in a letter. "Establishing a detention center at this site would place significant strain on local resources."

Similar concerns have surfaced in other Republican-leaning areas, as Raw Story points out. In Georgia, officials in Social Circle blocked water access to a warehouse purchased by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until the agency can demonstrate it will not overburden utilities, while in Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox said local leaders were not informed in advance of a warehouse purchase:

"When the sale went through, we were not given any notice. No members of our congressional delegation were given any notice. No locals were given any notice. That's, I think, a little frustrating for everyone. We want to work closely together to get things right"

The resistance has extended to Republican lawmakers who previously backed increased funding for immigration enforcement. Last year, Congress approved $45 billion for detention as part of a broader $175 billion immigration enforcement package.

As for the pause, a senior official said the department is reassessing both planned and completed purchases, while new Secretary Markwayne Mullin pledged to "work with community leaders" and address infrastructure concerns.

During his confirmation hearing, Mullin acknowledged limitations in local systems. "Most municipalities don't have the capacity in their infrastructure for waste and water," he said, adding that coordination with cities would be necessary.

Critics of the plan argue that industrial warehouses are not suited for detention and could exacerbate risks for detainees. Others have raised concerns about the broader impact on communities, including access to healthcare and public services.