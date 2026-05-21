With the 2026 World Cup set to begin in less than a month, participating nations are putting the final touches on preparations as they head to North America.

But a recent Ebola outbreak in Central Africa has raised questions about travel protocols and whether additional precautions may affect teams traveling from the region, including the Democratic Republic of Congo's national team.

On May 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed travel restrictions on non-U.S. passport holders who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous 21 days, following reported Ebola cases in the region.

Days earlier, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern," citing 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

FIFA said it is "aware of and monitoring the situation" and is in close contact with the Congolese federation to ensure the team receives updated medical and security guidance.

"FIFA continues to work with all three FIFA World Cup 2026 host countries' governments, including the U.S. Department of State, CDC and Department of Homeland Security, Mexico's Secretariat of Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as with the World Health Organization, to ensure a safe and secure tournament, as the health of all individuals involved remains FIFA's priority," ESPN/ reported.

A U.S. official told The Washington Post the Congolese team would not be affected by the CDC restrictions because it has been training in Europe for several weeks. However, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said players or staff who recently traveled to Congo within the 21-day window would be subject to the same quarantine rules as other travelers returning from affected areas.

The White House World Cup task force, housed under the Department of Homeland Security, said it is "coordinating closely" with federal agencies on health and security issues and is "closely monitoring" the outbreak.

As a result of the outbreak, the DR Congo canceled a three-day training camp and a planned fan farewell event in the capital city of Kinshasa. The team is still scheduled to play two warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup, against Denmark in Liège, Belgium, on June 3 and Chile in Spain on June 9. Team spokesperson Jerry Kalemo told The Associated Press both matches will go ahead as planned.

The Congolese team has established its World Cup base in Houston. It opens the group stage against Portugal in Houston on June 17, before traveling to Guadalajara to face Colombia on June 23 and then Atlanta to play Uzbekistan on June 27.