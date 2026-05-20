It has been known for months that immigration enforcement agents will have a presence in some capacity outside stadiums hosting World Cup matches in the United States.

Although officials have not publicly detailed the scope of their duties, undocumented Latino vendors who regularly work outside stadiums on matchdays are increasingly worried about showing up to work and potentially being detained.

From food and merchandise stands to vendors selling bottled water, street sellers have long been part of the matchday and concert experience, often providing fans with cheaper options than those available inside stadiums. But many of the vendors who rely on large-scale events to make a living are now weighing whether the financial gains are worth the risk of encountering Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

So far, the Department of Homeland Security has said its personnel will coordinate with local police departments and federal agencies to provide additional security around match venues. Still, it remains unclear whether ICE officers could carry out immigration-related arrests during the tournament, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin saying it remains a possibility.

Despite those concerns, vendors who spoke with NBC News said they cannot afford to pass up the opportunity to work high-traffic events such as the World Cup, arguing that the need to earn a living often outweighs fears over immigration enforcement.

"We always have this worry that we're going to be more focused on immigration than on selling," Henrry Josue, a 23-year-old hot dog vendor who did not disclose his legal status but said he plans to work during the World Cup, told NBC News. "We came to make money, not cause problems."

When asked whether street vendors without legal status should be concerned, a DHS spokesperson told NBC News that they should.

"Yes, people who are unlawfully in the United States and have no legal status should voluntarily depart and pursue legal entry the same way millions of people around the world do every single year," the spokesperson said. "That is how immigration law works."

Sergio Jimenez, co-founder of the Community Power Collective, a Los Angeles nonprofit that advocates for street vendors, told the outlet many workers are "already in the red" after losing business since immigration raids began taking place in Los Angeles last year. He said many vendors are now being forced to weigh their livelihoods against their personal safety.

"We shouldn't have those choices, to gamble one's life just to ensure access to an economic opportunity," Jimenez said.

As the World Cup approaches, advocacy groups and community leaders are exploring ways to protect vendors. Jimenez said the Community Power Collective is working with local officials to allow vendors to operate safely inside World Cup fan zones, which could offer more security because they would be organized in coordination with local authorities.

"A lot of vendors, they don't have a cushion. They often don't have savings, they don't have any form of retirement," Ritu Mahajan Estes, directing attorney for Public Counsel's community development project, told NBC News. "As scared as they may be, they feel like they don't have an option."

Advocacy groups also plan to hold workshops to help vendors understand their rights and the potential risks associated with working near SoFi Stadium, which is scheduled to host eight World Cup matches, including a quarterfinal.