The Trump administration is racing to finalize counter-drone preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with federal officials warning that unmanned aircraft, not crowd violence or hooliganism, now represent one of the biggest security threats facing the tournament, according to a new report by POLITICO.

Federal, state and local agencies are allegedly still scrambling to deploy drone detection systems, train personnel and implement new counter-drone authorities just weeks before the first U.S. match on June 12 in Inglewood, California. Officials cited equipment shortages, a 76-day Department of Homeland Security funding lapse and confusion surrounding recently expanded legal authorities governing drone mitigation efforts.

"If there's an incident, or when there's an incident, there's going to be a lot of finger-pointing," one drone industry official told POLITICO. "Everyone's going to be looking for a scapegoat."

The concerns center on a range of scenarios, from nuisance drones interrupting matches to more serious attacks involving explosives or attempts to target large crowds gathered at stadiums and FIFA Fan Festivals. Secret Service Director Sean Curran told lawmakers in April that his agency was struggling to acquire counter-drone technology because of "supply chain issues," despite spending more than $100 million over the past 18 months.

The issue has been on officials' radar for months. In January, military, FBI and local law-enforcement officials gathered in Colorado Springs for tabletop exercises heavily focused on unauthorized drone incursions above World Cup venues. Rear Adm. Gregory D. Newkirk said organizers wanted to avoid a situation where agencies were "look[ing] around the room" during a crisis asking "Who's the decision maker?"

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House World Cup task force, said at the time that the administration pushed for the Safer Skies Act late last year specifically to expand local and state authority to counter drones. "We want to make sure that states and locals have the ability to counter the emerging threats," Giuliani told POLITICO.

Earlier this month, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said "the threat level is extremely high," particularly outside stadiums. Days earlier, he warned that the DHS funding lapse had put preparations "in jeopardy" by delaying contracts, logistics and deployment planning.

The World Cup will span 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada, with 78 games hosted in the U.S. Federal officials say coordination now includes DHS, the FBI, Secret Service, TSA, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and local police departments, many of which are still undergoing accelerated counter-drone training through the FBI's facility in Huntsville, Alabama.