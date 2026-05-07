President Donald Trump said he "wouldn't pay" current ticket prices for the U.S. men's national team's opening World Cup match, adding his voice to growing criticism over costs and softening demand surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post cited by The Athletic, Trump reacted to reports that the cheapest tickets for the United States' opening game against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles initially cost more than $1,100.

"I did not know that number," Trump told The Post. "I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn't pay it either, to be honest with you."

The comments come as FIFA faces mounting scrutiny over its pricing strategy for the tournament jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Athletic previously reported that ticket sales for the U.S.-Paraguay match were lagging behind expectations compared with other games scheduled at SoFi Stadium.

Trump, who has maintained a close relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, acknowledged concerns that average supporters could be priced out of attending. "If people from Queens and Brooklyn and all of the people that love Donald Trump can't go, I would be disappointed," he said. "I would like to be able to have the people that voted for me to be able to go."

At the same time, Trump echoed FIFA's broader messaging that the tournament remains commercially successful. "I know that is extremely successful," he said of overall ticket sales. "Setting every record in the book."

Infantino defended FIFA's pricing strategy this week at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, arguing that "market rates" reflect the U.S. entertainment industry. He said roughly 25% of group-stage tickets are available for under $300 and noted that resale markets in the United States drive prices even higher.

But recent reporting and industry data have raised questions about actual demand. Deutsche Welle reported Thursday that tickets remain unsold for many matches despite Infantino's earlier claims that demand equaled "1,000 years of World Cups at once."

Gilad Zilberman, CEO of ticket comparison platform SeatPick, told DW that he believes "prices will drop" and argued FIFA may be "struggling" with its dynamic pricing strategy. According to SeatPick's market analysis, resale tickets for many matches have recently been cheaper than FIFA's official offerings.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association also reported this week that nearly 80% of surveyed hotels in host cities say bookings are below initial forecasts, with many citing visa difficulties, geopolitical concerns and weaker-than-expected international travel demand.