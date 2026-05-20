The sensational legal battle rocking JPMorgan Chase took another dramatic turn this week after executive Lorna Hajdini filed a defamation lawsuit against former banker Chirayu Rana, the man who accused her of turning him into a "sex slave" in a lawsuit that quickly became one of Wall Street's most explosive scandals.

According to The New York Post, Hajdini's new complaint, filed in New York state court, accuses Rana of orchestrating a "malicious smear campaign" built on fabricated allegations designed to extort millions of dollars from both the bank and the executive herself.

The filing marks a stunning reversal in a case that had already sparked intense debate across the finance industry because of its unusual gender dynamics, lurid allegations, and the growing questions surrounding how corporations handle workplace sexual misconduct claims.

Rana, a former vice president in JPMorgan's leveraged finance division, initially sued under the pseudonym "John Doe," alleging that Hajdini sexually assaulted him, drugged him, racially abused him, and coerced him into repeated sexual encounters during 2024. His lawsuit claimed the executive used her position of power to manipulate and intimidate him while threatening his career and compensation.

Read more JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sex Coercion, Threats And Racist Abuse In Explosive Lawsuit JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sex Coercion, Threats And Racist Abuse In Explosive Lawsuit

The accusations instantly became tabloid fuel and Wall Street gossip, partly because cases involving male employees accusing female executives of sexual abuse remain relatively rare in corporate America.

But Hajdini's legal response now paints an entirely different picture.

According to her lawsuit, Rana fabricated the allegations after allegedly attempting to negotiate a multimillion-dollar settlement with JPMorgan.

Court filings cited in multiple reports claim Rana initially sought more than $20 million and rejected a settlement offer reportedly worth $1 million before going public with his claims.

JPMorgan has publicly backed Hajdini throughout the ordeal. The bank says an internal investigation reviewed emails, phone records, and witness statements and found no evidence supporting Rana's allegations. The company also stated that Hajdini cooperated fully while Rana allegedly refused to participate in parts of the internal review.

The scandal has only grown messier as new claims and counterclaims continue to emerge.

Recent reports alleged Rana previously made similar accusations against another employer, though those claims have not been independently verified. Other reports claimed he falsely told supervisors his father had died in order to secure extended leave while preparing legal action.

Meanwhile, Rana has doubled down on his allegations in amended filings that included anonymous witness statements and accusations involving alleged drug use, coerced sex acts, and even discussions of threesomes. According to The Sun U.S., Hajdini's legal team has denied all of those allegations, calling them "completely fabricated."

Legal experts told Reuters the case could become a closely watched test of how courts and corporations navigate workplace harassment claims when traditional gender expectations are reversed. Employment attorneys noted that while male-on-female harassment cases dominate public discourse, claims involving male victims have increased in recent years, even if they remain far less common.

The public spectacle has also exposed the uncomfortable calculus large corporations face when sexual misconduct allegations emerge. Reports that JPMorgan explored a settlement before litigation erupted fueled speculation online, although the bank insisted settlement discussions were intended to avoid reputational damage rather than signal guilt.

So far, Hajdini remains employed at JPMorgan, while Rana has reportedly left another investment firm he joined after departing the bank.