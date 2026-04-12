Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is set to make her first diplomatic trip to Europe next week, where she will take part in a summit of "progressive governments" from Latin America and Spain.

During her April 10 press conference, Sheinbaum announced her trip to Spain, which will mark the first visit by a sitting Mexican president to the country since 2018, when Enrique Peña Nieto concluded his final European work trip in Madrid.

Sheinbaum also said the April 18 meeting will include Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The last meeting between leaders of both countries occurred in January 2019, when Sánchez visited Mexico and met with Sheinbaum's predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who strained diplomatic relations between the two countries after sending a letter to the Spanish government in 2019 demanding accountability for damage caused to Indigenous peoples during the Spanish Conquest.

As noted by El País, Sheinbaum will attend the Global Progressive Mobilization summit, described on its website as "an alternative necessary to conservative and far-right forces" and as aiming "to make progressive solutions visible and credible, showing they are the key to human prosperity. " It will feature 116 speakers from more than 40 countries, including current and former high-level politicians, activists, and academics.

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"I was invited, and yesterday I decided we were going to go. We will only be there one day and return the next so we can be in Barcelona on April 18," Sheinbaum said.

After several months of largely frozen relations, Mexico and Spain have made small steps that suggest a possible reconciliation.

Last month, Spanish King Felipe VI acknowledged that there was "much abuse" during the conquest of the Americas, which Sheinbaum described as a "gesture of rapprochement" by the Spanish head of state, although she added that "there is still work to do" in the process of historical recognition.

Sheinbaum has also invited the Spanish monarch to attend this year's FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The Spanish national team is scheduled to play one of its group-stage matches in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 27 against Uruguay.

The summit in Barcelona comes just a few weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump led his own meeting with regional allies called the "Shield of the Americas Summit," where strategies to combat organized crime in the region were discussed and Mexico and Colombia were excluded.