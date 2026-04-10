The long-awaited sentencing hearing of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, one of the most powerful figures in the history of the Sinaloa cartel, has been postponed for a second time in a federal court in the United States, adding another layer of uncertainty to a closely watched case.

Zambada, who for decades evaded capture while operating as a top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was scheduled to appear before a judge in the Eastern District of New York. However, according to multiple reports, the hearing has now been pushed back to May 18, marking the second delay in just a few months.

The sentencing was initially set for January 2026 but was first moved to April after Zambada's legal team requested more time to prepare. That request was granted by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, who is overseeing the case in Brooklyn. Now, the defense has successfully argued for an additional delay, citing complications tied to ongoing violence in Mexico, particularly in the state of Sinaloa.

According to those filings reported by Infobae, the instability and security concerns in the region have made it more difficult for attorneys to gather information and coordinate aspects of the defense strategy, including the preparation of a sentencing memorandum. That document is critical, as it outlines arguments aimed at influencing the judge's final decision on punishment.

Zambada's case has drawn intense attention in both the United States and Mexico, not only because of his role as co-founder of one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world, but also due to the broader implications for cartel leadership following recent arrests and internal conflicts within the Sinaloa Cartel.

Read more Are Baby Cartels the Future of Drug Trafficking After El Mencho's Death? Are Baby Cartels the Future of Drug Trafficking After El Mencho's Death?

After years on the run, Zambada was taken into U.S. custody in 2024 in a high-profile operation that reshaped the balance of power within the cartel. His subsequent legal proceedings have been closely followed as a potential turning point in the U.S. government's long-running efforts to dismantle transnational drug trafficking organizations.

In 2025, Zambada pleaded guilty to charges related to leading a criminal enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy, setting the stage for what is expected to be a historic sentencing. Legal experts say the outcome could carry significant weight, not only for Zambada personally but also for ongoing prosecutions tied to the Sinaloa network.

For now, the delay underscores the complexity of prosecuting high-level cartel figures whose operations span borders and are deeply intertwined with volatile conditions on the ground.