President Donald Trump drew rare criticism from religious conservatives after sharing an image that appeared to depict him in a Jesus-like role, prompting accusations of blasphemy and calls for the post to be removed.

The image, posted Sunday night, showed Trump in a white robe with a glowing orb in one hand and the other placed on a man's head as if performing a healing. The post came shortly after he criticized Pope Leo XIV, whom he later described as "too liberal."

"I don't know if the president thought he was being funny ... but he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness," prominent conservative Protestant Christian writer and commentator Megan Basham wrote, calling the post "OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy."

I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy. But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and… https://t.co/scsXaj6Rey — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 13, 2026

Conservative commentator Isabel Brown echoed the criticism, saying the image was "disgusting and unacceptable," while Michael Knowles, a conservative Catholic podcaster, argued it "behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent."

I assume someone has already told him, but it behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 13, 2026

The reaction extended beyond commentators. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Trump ally, described the image as "more than blasphemy" and warned it reflected an "Antichrist spirit," marking a notable break from a figure who had previously supported him.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Trump and the Vatican. In a lengthy post over the weekend, the president criticized Pope Leo XIV's positions on war and immigration, calling him "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy." The dispute has grown in recent months as the pope has publicly challenged U.S. policy, including threats related to Iran and immigration enforcement.

An administration official, speaking anonymously to The Washington Post, suggested the backlash could fade quickly but acknowledged the post crossed a line. "Other people at these Trump rallies do it for him, but when you do it yourself ... it's sacrilegious at best," the official said.

Trump has previously shared provocative imagery, including an AI-generated depiction of himself as pope. The episode comes ahead of a scheduled meeting of Trump's Religious Liberty Commission, which includes prominent Christian leaders.