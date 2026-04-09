Tensions between the Trump administration and the Vatican escalated this week after reports of a tense January meeting between Pentagon officials and the Holy See, prompting Vice President JD Vance to respond publicly while signaling uncertainty about what actually happened.

Speaking to reporters during his trip to Hungary, Vance addressed the controversy directly after being pressed about the reported meeting. He said he wanted to verify the facts before taking a position.

"I would actually like to talk to Cardinal Christophe Pierre and, frankly, to our people, to figure out what actually happened," Vance said, adding that it would be a mistake to react to "unconfirmed and uncorroborated" reports.

Reporter: There is reporting that Pentagon officials brought in Cardinal Christophe Pierre and told him the American military can do whatever they want and the church should get on its side



Vance: I don’t know who Cardinal Christophe Pierre Is pic.twitter.com/78bHiqbrTA — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2026

The comments came after a report, first published by The Free Press, claimed that senior Pentagon officials confronted Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the Vatican's ambassador to the United States, during a closed-door January meeting. According to that account, U.S. officials allegedly warned that the Catholic Church should align itself with Washington's military posture.

The Pentagon has strongly disputed that characterization, calling the meeting "respectful and reasonable" and rejecting the report as exaggerated.

Vance's response drew additional attention for another moment during the exchange with reporters. When initially asked about the meeting, he appeared unfamiliar with Pierre, saying he did not know who the cardinal was before later acknowledging he had met him.

The episode has added to an already strained relationship between the Trump administration and the Catholic Church, particularly under Pope Leo XIV.

The pope has emerged as one of the most vocal global critics of Trump-era immigration policies and recent military rhetoric. In recent remarks reported by multiple outlets, Leo condemned threats against Iran as "unacceptable" and has repeatedly emphasized the protection of civilians and migrants.

That position has been echoed by U.S. Catholic bishops, who have issued formal statements criticizing mass deportation policies, detention conditions, and enforcement actions that impact churches and migrant communities. This week, they also urged president Donald Trump search for a peace agreement and end the war on Iran.

"I call on President Trump to step back from the precipice of war and negotiate a just settlement for the sake of peace and before more lives are lost," says Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

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The divide is not new, but it has intensified during Trump's second term. Vance himself, a Catholic convert, has been at the center of that tension. He previously criticized U.S. bishops over immigration-related issues, comments he later acknowledged were too harsh.

The reported January meeting has become a flashpoint because it appears to bring those tensions into a direct, face-to-face confrontation between Washington and the Catholic Church.

For now, key details remain disputed. The Pentagon denies any hostile tone. The Vatican has not fully detailed its version publicly. And Vance, one of the highest-ranking Catholic officials in the U.S. government, is positioning himself as someone still trying to understand what happened.