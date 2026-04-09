The Justice Department under President Donald Trump quietly dropped more than 23,000 criminal investigations in the first six months of his administration, according to a ProPublica analysis that found prosecutors closed cases involving terrorism, fraud, labor racketeering, health care abuse, and other offenses while federal resources were increasingly redirected toward immigration enforcement.

The figure refers to "declinations," cases that federal prosecutors decide not to pursue. Declinations are not unusual on their own. Prosecutors regularly drop cases for reasons that include insufficient evidence, limited resources, or shifting enforcement priorities. What made this period stand out, ProPublica reported, was the scale: nearly 11,000 cases were declined in February 2025 alone, the highest monthly total in data going back to at least 2004. ProPublica said the previous monthly high was just over 6,500 in September 2019.

At the same time, immigration prosecutions surged. ProPublica reported that the DOJ filed about 32,000 new immigration cases in the administration's first six months, nearly triple the number under the Biden administration and 15% above the pace during Trump's first term. Separate Reuters reporting, based on U.S. judiciary data, also found immigration offenses were driving a large share of the federal criminal docket, with more than 40% of new criminal defendants tied to immigration charges.

The shift did not come out of nowhere. In a series of early 2025 directives, Trump administration officials told Justice Department staff to prioritize immigration-related enforcement and the administration's broader national security agenda. The administration also publicly described a new enforcement approach focused on cartels, illegal immigration, and a narrower white-collar strategy. In a May 2025 speech, Criminal Division chief Matthew Galeotti said the department was "turning a new page on white-collar and corporate enforcement," signaling a more selective approach to those cases.

Still, the list of cases reportedly dropped is politically explosive. ProPublica found the DOJ declined more than 1,300 terrorism and national security cases, over 900 federal program or procurement fraud cases, more than 100 health care fraud matters, and more than 40 antitrust cases in that same opening stretch. It also reported that more than 60 union corruption and labor racketeering cases were shut down.

Some of the cases had been open for years and had involved investigative work by agencies such as the FBI and DEA, according to ProPublica. The outlet said some were closed with language citing the "prioritization of federal resources and interests," a phrase that has become one of the clearest clues to how the department reoriented its mission.

Read more Wife of U.S. Soldier Released After Five Days in ICE Detention, Must Wear Ankle Monitor, Still Faces Deportation Wife of U.S. Soldier Released After Five Days in ICE Detention, Must Wear Ankle Monitor, Still Faces Deportation

The findings add to a broader picture already emerging from federal court data. Reuters reported in March that Trump's immigration agenda had fueled a major jump in federal cases overall, with immigration-related charges and lawsuits helping drive the increase. In other words, the department was not doing less work. It was doing different work.

Critics argue that change came with a cost. ProPublica reported that former prosecutors and ex-DOJ officials said the department's priorities were moving away from traditional public corruption, fraud and national security work. Supporters of the administration, by contrast, have argued that redirecting finite resources toward border enforcement and cartel-related threats reflects voter demands and public safety priorities. ProPublica said the DOJ did not respond to multiple requests for comment in its story.

The political sting is obvious. Trump returned to office promising tougher law enforcement, but this new reporting suggests that promise has come with triage inside the Justice Department. Thousands of investigations were not prosecuted, not because crime disappeared, but because the administration chose immigration as the front door, the back door and, apparently, half the building.