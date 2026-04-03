Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said this week that President Trump could leave office before April next year, predicting the president may "cut a deal" and resign following expected Republican losses in the midterm elections.

In a video released Wednesday, the longtime political adviser said he believes Democrats will gain enough ground in November to trigger investigations and political pressure that could force Trump from office. "You're going to cut a deal and you're going to resign," he said, adding that Vice President J.D. Vance could issue a pardon.

The strategist argued that anticipated Democratic gains would reshape the political landscape, warning that "the Democrats are going to investigate you to no end" and that congressional action could follow. He also suggested Republican lawmakers could distance themselves from Trump if the party underperforms in the midterms, describing the president as a "losing bet" in that scenario.

The comments build on a series of recent predictions from the strategist, who has said Democrats are positioned to win control of both chambers of Congress. In an interview last week with The Daily Beast, he cited special election results and polling trends, arguing that Democrats could secure a Senate majority of up to 55 seats.

"If you're running 10, 11 points consistently ahead of 2024 performance, you're looking at a lot," Carville said. "I mean, once you start going north of five, things start to follow. And every piece of evidence we have thus far indicates that that's what's happening." He then argued:

"Can you come back and say, 'Well, you said this in late March and here we are in October and you're saying something different'? Yeah, because when the facts change, I change my mind. But right now, my over-under for Senate seats is 55. I would be semi-disappointed if it was 53 Democratic seats"

He also told The Daily Beast that the political environment could become more volatile ahead of the election, suggesting that disputes over voting or federal involvement in the electoral process could emerge. "They can't have a free and fair election. That is a disaster for them," he said, referring to Republicans.

In his latest remarks, the strategist tied his prediction of a possible resignation to the cumulative effect of electoral losses and investigations, including potential scrutiny of Trump's policies and actions, such as military operations abroad. He also raised the possibility of international legal exposure, though he did not provide specific evidence.