It has been nearly two months since Mexican federal forces killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho," the longtime leader of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

In a secret operation on Feb. 22, authorities allegedly attempted to capture El Mencho, but after a shootout, Oseguera was severely injured and died in a helicopter while being transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Since then, very little information about his death has been released by Mexican authorities. However, a recent information request by Mexican media found that the Attorney General's Office (FGR) denied access to the results of the necropsy of the former CJNG leader.

As reported by Milenio, the FGR classified the autopsy results as confidential, arguing that releasing the information would pose "a real, demonstrable, and identifiable risk of significant harm to the public interest or national security."

"It is a real risk to disclose the requested information, as it would expose the lines of investigation being carried out by this Federal Public Ministry, in which evidence is being gathered to clarify the facts and, where appropriate, the means of proof to support whether or not to pursue criminal action and determine the probable responsibility of the accused before the competent judicial authority," the agency said.

The prosecutor's office argued that releasing any information about the case would compromise its effectiveness and pose an identifiable threat, as the case remains under investigation.

Milenio reported that the FGR also said that disclosing details of El Mencho's necropsy would expose the authorities' capacity to carry out investigations and determine whether a crime occurred and who may be responsible.

"This entails both criminal and administrative responsibility, as there is an obligation to maintain strict confidentiality and secrecy over all records contained in the investigation, since their disclosure could risk violating the rights of those involved," the prosecutor's office told Milenio.

So far, one of the only pieces of information made public about El Mencho's death is his death certificate. Issued by the Mexico City Civil Registry, the document states that his cause of death was thoracic, abdominal, and lower-extremity trauma caused by gunshot wounds.

The document says the official time of death was recorded at 10:30 a.m. while he was being transported to a hospital. After being transferred to Mexico City, a necropsy was performed, his identity was confirmed, and his body was later released to his family.

Although Mexican authorities denied Milenio access to the information, the FGR said its decision was not meant to restrict access, but rather to prioritize the public interest over private interests. It added that officials could face criminal penalties if the information were to be released.

"A public servant who breaches the confidentiality of information by disclosing data contained in investigative files to unauthorized individuals would be violating the provisions cited above and would be committing a crime against the administration of justice, and therefore would be subject to corresponding criminal sanctions," the agency said.