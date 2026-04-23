Julio César Chávez Jr. is back in the ring on Saturday, April 25, in a fight that feels less like a routine appearance and more like another test of whether one of boxing's most turbulent careers still has room for a meaningful final chapter.

The 40-year-old Mexican fighter is scheduled to face Colombia's Jhon Caicedo in a 10-round cruiserweight bout at Estadio Adolfo Lopez Mateos in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The match is expected to air on TV Azteca, with the main event projected to begin around 11 p.m. Mexico City time, after preliminary fights start earlier in the evening.

For Chávez Jr., the son of Mexican boxing icon Julio Cesar Chávez Sr., the bout is another attempt to stabilize a career that has veered for years between flashes of talent, public criticism, and personal turmoil, including being detained in the United States and deported to Mexico by ICE.

BoxingScene reported that the Reynosa fight comes just three months after Chávez Jr. stopped Argentina's Angel Julian Sacco in the fourth round on Jan. 24 in San Luis Potosi, his quickest turnaround in more than five years. ESPN also reported that the January win marked his first victory since 2024 after a chaotic 2025.

The timing matters. Chávez Jr. is trying to build momentum in the cruiserweight division after a one-sided loss to Jake Paul on June 28, 2025, in Anaheim, California. Paul won by unanimous decision, with judges scoring the bout 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.

Before that defeat, Chávez Jr. had beaten former UFC fighter Uriah Hall in July 2024, but his recent record still reflects long stretches of inactivity and inconsistency. BoxingScene listed his mark entering the Sacco bout at 54-7-1, while its March report on the Caicedo fight listed him at 55-7-1 with 35 knockouts after the January victory.

Caicedo enters with far less name recognition but with his own opportunity. BoxingScene identified the Colombian as 13-1 with five knockouts and said the fight against Chávez Jr. would be his second straight bout outside Colombia after a third-round knockout loss to former world title challenger Avni Yildirim in Turkey last June. For Caicedo, beating a former world champion in Mexico would instantly raise his international profile.

Still, it is Chavez Jr. who carries the larger story line. After his deportation, Chávez Jr. was put under custody due to alleged ties to organized crime and arms trafficking, accusations that his lawyer and family have denied. A judge allowed him to continue the legal process outside detention, but the case remains part of the public shadow over his career.