First Lady Melania Trump stepped to a White House podium on Thursday, April 9, and tried to draw a hard line under one of the most toxic stories in Washington, publicly denying any meaningful relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell just as new polling showed her standing with Americans has sunk to a historic low for a modern first lady.

In a rare televised statement, Melania Trump said the "lies" linking her to Epstein "need to end today," calling the claims defamatory and insisting she had no knowledge of his crimes. The White House also published the text of her remarks, in which she said she was never Epstein's victim, never traveled on his plane, never visited his island and was never his friend.

Melania Trump: I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book pic.twitter.com/Ovpv1r5bFt — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2026

Her intervention came after fresh scrutiny tied to the release of Epstein-related materials, including a resurfaced 2002 email to Maxwell that Melania Trump dismissed as "casual correspondence." While she acknowledged moving in some of the same New York and Palm Beach social circles where Epstein appeared, but said that overlap did not amount to a relationship.

But the statement did not stop the online response. Instead, social media reaction was immediate, with users and commentators reposting archived images and debating the significance of past appearances in the same orbit as Epstein and Maxwell. Newsweek reported that the address "sent shock waves" across the internet, while People noted that Melania explicitly complained about "circulating claims and images" linking her to Epstein and Maxwell. The Guardian also reported that photos showing Melania Trump, Maxwell and others at a 2002 event in New York were again part of the public conversation on Thursday.

INSANE BREAKING: MELANIA F***S OVER TRUMP ON EPSTEIN IN EARTH SHATTERING... https://t.co/Y0NKzyNnSO via @YouTube

Melania screwed many woman of their reputations, lying manipulative,bringing the Epstein files back is good, she needs to stay in her corner, undo her own evil deeds pic.twitter.com/bm3EhNoBku — Gwendolyne (@Gwendolyne5115) April 9, 2026

It appears former escort and Jeffrey Epstein side-piece Melania Trump is trying to get ahead of something pic.twitter.com/bwJMq0yPSG — Winston1984 - Antifa Human Resources (@Winston19848) April 9, 2026

Who ever said she was a victim? ‘Melania Trump said on Thursday that she was not a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and that she had no knowledge of the abuse of his victims. She said she wanted to clear “my good name.”’ {NYT 9 April; photo: Getty Images}https://t.co/r3OPRUNFIZ… pic.twitter.com/Uuh2npWUAx — Hölle auf Erden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🇩🇰🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@Sunking278) April 9, 2026

That made the timing even more brutal politically, because the first lady's appearance landed the same day that new polling underscored how weak her public standing has become. According to CNN analysis cited by Mediaite and The Independent, Melania Trump is now 12 points underwater in net favorability, which CNN's Harry Enten described as the worst showing for a first lady at this stage of a presidency. The Independent reported that the numbers were released before her White House statement and were not tied to the Epstein controversy itself.

It's amazing! Melania Trump just brought Jeffrey Epstein back into the conversation! He had been fading from it the past few weeks. Clueless. Gotta love how horrible she is at this stuff. pic.twitter.com/P8MiChpsh3 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 9, 2026

Enten, as quoted by both outlets, said Melania Trump's rating is historically worse than those of Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Reagan and even Jill Biden at comparable points. Mediaite quoted him calling the numbers "historically awful," while The Independent summarized the result as the lowest standing for a first lady in this context.

Read more Top Iranian Official Says 'Members Of Epstein's Network' Planning False Flag Attack 'Similar To 9/11' To Blame Tehran Top Iranian Official Says 'Members Of Epstein's Network' Planning False Flag Attack 'Similar To 9/11' To Blame Tehran

That backdrop matters because Melania Trump has generally remained more elusive than most recent first ladies, appearing selectively and speaking publicly far less often than her predecessors. So when she did emerge Thursday, it was not for a ceremonial event, but to confront one of the most explosive files in American politics. AP described the news conference as an extraordinary move, especially at a moment when the administration had largely shifted public attention toward foreign policy and the war involving Iran.

She also tried to redirect the conversation toward survivors, calling on Congress to hold public hearings so Epstein's victims can testify under oath. That demand gave the statement a broader frame, but it did not change the immediate optics: a first lady with sinking poll numbers, defending herself in real time, while the internet answered with screenshots, old photos and fresh suspicion.

The result was a day that was supposed to close a chapter, but may have only reopened it.