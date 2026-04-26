The partner and mother of the 7-year-old daughter of a man killed in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is now facing a deportation case, adding a new layer of hardship to a family already devastated by one of the deadliest infrastructure disasters in recent U.S. history.

Zoila Guerra Sandoval, 48, received this month a letter from Immigration Services saying that she is "presently in removal proceedings before an immigration judge or [has] an administratively final order of removal." This was after she had gone through the process to legalize her immigration status through the program "parole in place," which would give her permission to work and be in the U.S., which was recommended to the families of the people who had died during the collapse of the bridge in March of 2024.

The program was also used by those impacted by the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas and by those in the military who have undocumented relatives.

The Baltimore Key Bridge tragedy

The bridge collapsed in March 2024 after a cargo ship lost power and struck one of its support columns, sending sections of the structure into the Patapsco River and killing six construction workers. All of the victims were part of a crew repairing potholes overnight, and several were Latino immigrants.

Among them was the father of the woman's child, whose death left his family navigating grief, financial uncertainty, and now immigration consequences that advocates say highlight the vulnerability of mixed-status households.

According to NPR, Guerra Sandoval's initial hearing is scheduled for July. While going through immigration court, she will have the opportunity to ask for other kinds of relief from deportation, including specific protections for parents of children under 21. Her daughter was born in the U.S.

"This is a family that has already suffered an unimaginable loss," an immigration attorney involved in the case told reporters. "To now pursue deportation raises serious humanitarian concerns."

The Department of Homeland Security has not publicly commented on the specifics of the case, citing privacy rules. However, immigration enforcement priorities and prosecutorial discretion have become increasingly contested issues, particularly in cases involving individuals without criminal records but lacking legal status.

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Advocacy groups say the case underscores broader concerns about how immigration policy intersects with labor and safety risks. Many of the workers killed in the bridge collapse were immigrants who took on overnight construction jobs that often carry higher risks and fewer protections.

"This is about more than one case," a community organizer in Baltimore told local media. "It's about the people who rebuild this country and what happens to their families when something goes wrong."

The woman's legal team is expected to seek relief that could allow her to remain in the United States, including potential humanitarian protections tied to her child and the circumstances of her partner's death.

The case remains ongoing, with immigration court proceedings expected in the coming months.