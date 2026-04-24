Local police and city officials across the United States have warned that aggressive immigration operations are interfering with basic police work, eroding public trust, and putting officers at risk of being mistaken for federal agents, according to internal records obtained by The Guardian.

Emails, briefings, and memos reviewed by the newspaper show law enforcement and local government officials in seven states raised alarms over the past year that residents increasingly confuse local police, fire inspectors, and other public safety workers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Officials said the fear has complicated routine duties, discouraged cooperation, and, in some cases, led to threats against officers.

The concerns come as President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has expanded the presence of masked federal agents, unmarked vehicles, and large-scale enforcement actions in communities across the country. Local officials told The Guardian that the public backlash against ICE operations has spilled over onto municipal agencies not involved in deportation work.

The documents show officials in places including Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Bellingham, Washington, moved to distinguish local personnel from ICE. Some agencies considered special badges, public messaging campaigns, and other visible markers to reassure residents that city workers were not federal immigration agents.

The problem is not only political. It is operational. When residents believe any uniformed official could be connected to ICE, they may avoid calling police, refuse to answer questions, cancel appointments with public safety workers or stop cooperating with investigations. That weakens the everyday relationships local departments rely on to solve crimes, respond to emergencies and prevent violence.

The Guardian reported that some public safety officials also feared that ICE's tactics were creating direct danger for local officers. Internal alerts described the risk of civilians confronting or threatening police because they believed they were immigration agents.

Read more New DHS Chief Doubles Down on Mass Deportations, Says 'We Only Want the Right Kind of Immigrants' New DHS Chief Doubles Down on Mass Deportations, Says 'We Only Want the Right Kind of Immigrants'

The records add a new layer to a long-running debate over immigration enforcement and local policing. Supporters of Trump's crackdown argue that closer cooperation with ICE helps remove people accused of crimes and strengthens public safety. The administration has also pushed to expand the 287(g) program, which allows local, county and state officers to perform certain immigration enforcement functions.

But civil rights groups and former Homeland Security watchdogs have warned that the rapid expansion of 287(g), combined with weaker oversight, risks racial profiling and further alienating immigrant communities from local police. Former watchdog officials told The Guardian earlier this year that the program's expansion could create a nationwide civil rights threat.

Even some law enforcement officials who support stricter immigration enforcement have objected to how the Trump administration has handled the expansion. In September, The Guardian reported that sheriffs complained ICE was trying to recruit away local deputies with large signing bonuses, worsening staffing strains in departments already dealing with shortages. Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd called the tactic "unprofessional and unethical."

The latest records suggest the tension is now moving beyond policy disagreements and into the mechanics of daily policing. Local agencies are trying to reassure residents that they are not ICE, while federal immigration operations are making that distinction harder to maintain.

For immigrant communities, the confusion can be especially dangerous. Advocates have long warned that fear of deportation discourages victims and witnesses from reporting crimes. The new records show some police departments are worried about the same thing, not as an abstract political concern, but as a direct barrier to doing their jobs.

The Trump administration has defended its immigration agenda as necessary to enforce federal law and protect communities. But the internal warnings reviewed by The Guardian show a different consequence on the ground: the more visible and aggressive ICE becomes, the more local police risk losing the trust they need to function.